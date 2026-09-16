Shatrughan Sinha explains why he wished PM Modi, a day prior to his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has sent his best wishes to PM Narendra Modi ahead of his 76th birthday on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the actor and politician took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared 2 throwback pictures with PM Modi. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he furnished his reason behind wishing him a day prior on his birthday.

He wrote, “Wishing you in advance before it gets lost in the flood of good well wishes tomorrow. How do you like the idea Sirji? Many happy returns of the day for our friend, friend of society, hon'ble PM @narendramodi. May you be blessed with great well-being,love, happiness, peace & a very healthy long life ahead. God Bless! #BirthdayWishes”.

PM Modi will celebrate his 76th birthday on September 17, 2026. He has served as India's Prime Minister since May 2014. Over the years, his leadership has focused on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and infrastructure development. His birthday is often marked by public events, welfare activities, and community service initiatives organized by supporters and various organizations.

As for Shatrughan Sinha, the senior actor, who is an alum of Film and Television Institute of India, entered politics in the 1990s. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as a Member of Parliament for Patna Sahib.

He held the post of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and later Shipping under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He later joined the Indian National Congress in 2019 and is currently associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which recently lost its fortress of West Bengal to BJP.

--IANS

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