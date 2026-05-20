Sonakshi Sinha: Women, generally are more open to ideas, they also bring sensitivity, vulnerability in work

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘System’, has shared that female filmmakers are generally more open to ideas and exchange of creative information.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘System’ in Mumbai, and opened up on her experience of working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on the film.

Sonakshi told IANS, “To be honest, I feel generally women are more open to receiving suggestions, ideas. And they also bring a certain sensitivity and vulnerability to how they see a certain character. And I think with the three of us (her, Jyotika, and Ashwini) on set, it was a very collaborative effort. I would go to my director and say, ‘Can I play the part this like this?’ And she's always like, ‘Yeah sure, try it. If it works, it works. If it doesn't work, we'll do it my way’. So it's a very collaborative effort and I really, really love that. Because as an artist, you're also a creative person”.

“You also bring something to the table. You also want to do it a certain way. But if a person is not open to receiving that, then there's no point. Then it becomes not enjoyable for anybody. You know, except the person who's getting their way”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘System’ is a courtroom drama, and sees Sonakshi as a lawyer, and Jyothika as a stenographer. It marks Sonakshi’s 1st performance as a lawyer. She essays the role of Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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