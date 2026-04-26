Sonakshi Sinha says hubby Zaheer Iqbal has been teasing her since 2017

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has now shared proof that her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, has been teasing her ever since 2017.

On Sunday, the 'Dabangg' actress uploaded a throwback video where Zaheer is capturing her while she runs on the treadmill.

While Sonakshi is trying to hide the shorts she has been wearing with her hands, Zaheer starts playfully making fun of her choice of athleisure.

"Are they shots? These are called kachchas," joked Zaheer.

Posting the clip on the photo-sharing app, Sonakshi wrote, "Proof he’s been doing this since 2017…(sic)."

Sonakshi and Zaheer keep providing peeks into their fun banter on social media, making them one of the most beloved couples on the platform.

Recently, Sonakshi shared another post in which Zaheer expressed his regret for not listening to her advice.

The clip had the 'Ittefaq' actress playfully teasing Zaheer for not listening to her.

In an adorable moment from what seems to be an international holiday, Zaheer admitted on camera that he should have listened to his wife.

Zaheer explained that despite Sonakshi's warning, he still chose to sit on a platform that turned out to be wet. As a result, his pants were completely spoiled during the outing.

Zaheer even promised that he would never ignore his wife's advice again.

“Never again in my life, will I not listen to my wife,” said Zaheer.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after being in a relationship for 7 long years. The lovebirds got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai home in the presence of close family members and friends.

If the reports are to be believed, Sonakshi and Zaheer fell in love during the shoot of the movie "Double XL", which also stars actress Huma Qureshi.

--IANS

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