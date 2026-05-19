'Mandavetti' director Saranraj: Komalee Prasad brought an honesty to her character that moved the entire team

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Director Saranraj Senthilkumar has now showered praises on actress Komalee Prasad, who plays the lead in his upcoming supernatural crime thriller 'Mandavetti', saying the honesty the actress brought to her character moved the entire team.

Sources in the know say that Komalee plays a character that is layered with vulnerability, rage, suffering and mysticism. It was a character that demanded emotional surrender, physical endurance and a willingness to step into deeply unfamiliar emotional terrain.

Director Saranraj Senthilkumar disclosed, “From the very beginning, I knew 'Mandavetti' needed an actress who could carry extraordinary emotional depth while also embodying fearlessness. Komalee Prasad did not merely perform the role, she lived through the emotional and physical intensity the character demanded. There were moments of extreme exhaustion, emotionally draining sequences and physically demanding situations, but her sincerity and commitment never wavered."

He went on to say, "As the story revolves around a woman battling a force far greater than herself while navigating unbearable agony and emotional chaos, the performance demanded multiple layers, fragility, ferocity, pain and resilience. Komalee embraced all of it with remarkable conviction.”

Disclosing that the soul of Mandavetti lay in its emotional truth despite the supernatural world surrounding it, the director said, "At its core, it is the story of a woman trying to reclaim herself while confronting an ancient force that has chosen her for reasons she slowly begins to uncover. Komalee brought an honesty to the character that deeply moved us as a team.”

Written, directed and produced by Saranraj Senthilkumar under the banner of Tuskers Den Pictures, 'Mandavetti', sources say, has been conceived as a dark supernatural crime thriller blending psychological tension, folklore and raw human emotions.

Featuring Komalee Prasad in the lead role, the film explores the mysterious mythology surrounding “Senji,” a fierce local deity whose presence drives the story into deeply unsettling and emotionally charged territory.

Sources say that shooting for the film has been completed and that the film is currently in the post-production stage.

--IANS

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