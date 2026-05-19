IPL 2026: Mark Boucher calls Heinrich Klaasen innings a ‘masterclass’ in SRH playoff win

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Former South Africa wicketkeeper batter Mark Boucher described Heinrich Klaasen’s attacking innings against Chennai Super Kings as a “masterclass” after the Proteas batter helped Sunrisers Hyderabad seal qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Klaasen smashed 47 off 26 balls on a difficult Chepauk surface and shifted the momentum decisively during a crucial 75-run partnership with Ishan Kishan as SRH chased down 181 with an over to spare.

“I think he should open an academy and teach the rest of us, because that was a masterclass,” Boucher said on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’.

“On a wicket that was stopping and turning, he came in with a clear plan. He used his footwork brilliantly, which allowed him to access both sides of the wicket.”

“He also looked to play squarer, which was the right option, as seen with the reverse sweeps he executed.”

Boucher particularly praised Klaasen’s ability to wrest back momentum when the chase threatened to stall.

“What I really admired was the intent he showed. At that stage, the game seemed to be drifting a little, and he immediately injected momentum into the innings,” he said.

“He gave the entire Sunrisers team a lift and forced Ruturaj to rethink his tactics. Once the spinners were taken off and the seamers came on, it also opened up scoring opportunities for Ishan Kishan.”

“It was a masterclass in how to put the pressure back on the bowling side.”

In support of Klaasen's 70 off 47, it was an innings of balance which complemented a situation following the wickets of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

It was the earlier effort of Dewald Brevis's 44 and useful contributions from Sanju Samson and Kartik Sharma which took CSK's total to 180/7, Cummins' figures of 3/28 lead the SRH bowling attack while Sakib Husain and Praful Hinge's two wickets a piece for the rookie pacers rounded it off. SRH were the third team to book a spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

--IANS

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