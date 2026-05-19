Maanvi Gagroo says her ‘Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry’ character is stubborn, jovial and naive

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry’, has shed light on her character in the film. The actress has said that her character is stubborn, jovial, and sees the world through her rose-tinted glasses.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film follows two women who embark on a rebellious motorcycle journey to Pondicherry leading them toward freedom, self-discovery, and healing.

Talking about what drew her to the story, Maanvi told IANS, “When I first read the script, it read like a lighthearted, easy book. The dialogues were funny and moving at the same time. It was a story that was simple, yet had moments that tug at your heart, and I think that’s what drew me to it”.

Opening up about her character Heer, Maanvi called her as someone fearless, instinctive, and unapologetically herself, as she said, “There’s a sense of abandon that Heer has. She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go for it, completely oblivious to the consequences. She’s stubborn, jovial, and someone who sees the world through her rose-tinted glasses. Heer isn’t someone who thinks things through, yet she’s intelligent enough to know what’s serving her and what’s not. She’s confident and comfortable with who she is, and that’s what I love most about her”.

The film also subtly addresses the social expectations imposed on women at different stages of life. Sharing what she hopes audiences take away from the story, Maanvi said, “I hope it instills in women and girls a curiosity to travel, to explore the world themselves. I believe travelling expands us in ways very few things can, and most women live their entire lives without travelling alone. The sense of freedom and liberation, the luxury of making mistakes and rising above them, and the joy of finding yourself in the process are things I wish people take away from the film”.

Maanvi also spoke about sharing screen space with Patralekhaa and how their off-screen camaraderie naturally developed over time.

She added, “Of course. There’s an arc to their relationship. They don’t start off as friends but forge a relationship along the journey. That’s pretty much how we became friends as well. We knew each other socially and forged a lovely working relationship along the way”.

The film is backed by Sony Music India and produced by Maghaa Creations (Dinesh Soni), Next Level Productions (Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma), and Opticus Inc. The film is set to release on May 29, 2026.

--IANS

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