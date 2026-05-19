PM Modi, Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir hold talks in Oslo

Oslo, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Icelandic counterpart Kristrun Frostadottir in Oslo on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials attended the meeting.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Norway, where he is scheduled to attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “The Summit will build upon the two previous Summits held in Stockholm in April 2018 and in Copenhagen in May 2022, and will impart a more strategic dimension to India’s relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation; green transition and renewable energy; sustainability; blue economy; defence; space and the Arctic."

On Monday, PM Modi attended the India-Norway Business and Research Summit in Oslo, highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral economic cooperation after the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.

The event brought together CEOs of over 50 companies and more than 250 participants from the Indian and Norwegian business and research communities. Several business agreements between Indian and Norwegian entities were also signed during the summit.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Norway on Monday as part of the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. In a special gesture, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store personally received him at the airport. Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, India’s Ambassador to Norway, Gloria Gangte, and senior officials were also present to welcome him.

During his visit, PM Modi also met King Harald V at the Royal Palace in Oslo. The two leaders discussed the growing cooperation between Indian and Norwegian companies across sectors, particularly in emerging technologies.

“He appreciated the natural beauty of Norway and underlined that the long-standing friendship between India and Norway continues to grow stronger, anchored in shared values of democracy, the rule of law, and people-centric governance,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated.

King Harald later hosted a luncheon in honour of PM Modi. The Prime Minister thanked the King for the warm hospitality extended to him during the visit.

PM Modi was conferred with Norway’s highest civilian honour for foreign Heads of Government, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.

--IANS

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