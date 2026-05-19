Religious freedom should not inconvenience others, but rules must be same for all: Cong backs CM Yogi on roadside prayers

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday said that while every citizen has the right to practice their religion freely, religious activities should not create inconvenience for others, reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks against offering 'namaz' on public roads. However, the party added that there must be a uniform policy applicable to all religions in the country on this.

“I only want to say that everyone has religious freedom, and people should practice their faith in a manner they consider appropriate, provided it does not cause inconvenience to others,” Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput called for equal rules for all communities and urged the government to ensure impartiality in implementing any restrictions on religious gatherings held on public roads.

“There must be a uniform policy applicable to all religions, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian alike. If a ban is to be imposed on offering ‘Namaz’ on the streets, then all religious events and gatherings held on public roads by other faiths must be subjected to an equal and corresponding ban; only then can such a measure be deemed impartial…” Rajput said.

The remarks came amid a growing political debate over the offering of congregational namaz on roads ahead of Bakrid celebrations.

Supporting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s stand, BJP leader T.R. Srinivas said Yogi Adityanath was right in objecting to prayers that block public movement and inconvenience people of other faiths.

“The CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has rightly remarked, Bakrid is coming and namaz should not be done on public roads by blocking and creating inconvenience to other people from other faiths. He’s right. I want to ask the Muslim community, you have lot of Waqf lands, why are you not utilising it? What is the issue? What is the problem? Are you trying to do this as a show of strength? And please follow the rule of the land, and I will go with CM, and he’s correct…” Srinivas said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning against the practice of offering namaz on roads, stating that blocking traffic for such congregational gatherings would not be permitted by the state government.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the administration would initially attempt to ensure compliance through persuasion. However, he added that if persuasion failed, authorities would adopt other measures to enforce public order norms.

--IANS

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