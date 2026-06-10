June 10, 2026 2:08 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Sinha recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic ‘pyaar dosti hai’ moment with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic ‘pyaar dosti hai’ moment with Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a heartwarming video featuring her husband, Zaheer Iqbal.

Accompanying the clip, the ‘Akira’ actress referenced Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Pyaar dosti hai,” highlighting the bond of friendship and love that defines their relationship. Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi posted a video showing her and Zaheer enjoying every moment of their vacation. The clip shows the couple having fun together and making the most of the rides.

For the caption, the ‘Dabangg’ actress wrote, “A wise man once said… Pyaar dosti hai.”

Yesterday, Sonakshi Sinha dropped a playful video in which she was seen sitting by the pool before Zaheer playfully pushed her into the water. Sharing this fun video, she wrote, “Not safe anywhere.”

To note, “Pyaar dosti hai” is a memorable dialogue delivered by Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul Khanna in the 1998 hit “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” The line beautifully captures the essence of love rooted in friendship and became iconic for an entire generation.

Earlier this month, Sonakshi celebrated her 38th birthday in the UK alongside Zaheer Iqbal and a close circle of friends. Sharing glimpses from the celebration on social media, she expressed her gratitude to fans, writing, “Thank you everyone for ALLLL the love on my birthday i enjoyed it in realtime off the gram and it was the bessssst!!! 02.06.2026.”

Zaheer Iqbal also marked Sonakshi’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post. He shared a collection of photos and videos from the celebrations, capturing memorable moments from the special day. The glimpses showed the actress in high spirits as she celebrated with Zaheer and their close friends.

He captioned the post, “I love you my BIRTHDAY GIRL.”

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. The couple opted for an intimate registered wedding ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai home, attended only by close friends and family.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

Slovakian envoy calls PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties (IANS Exclusive)

PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties, says Ambassador Robert Maxian (IANS Exclusive)

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller set in 1970s India

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller inspired by Ranga-Billa, set in 1970s India

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame" (Photo Credit: Tharun Moorthy/Instagram)

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame"

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?