Atlee calls Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' "an experience beyond cinema!"

Chennai, Aug 19(IANS) One of India's top directors Atlee, best known for having directed the Bollywood superhit film 'Jawan', has now showered praise on director Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed blockbuster film 'The Odyssey', calling it "an experience beyond cinema!".

Taking to his social media timelines to share a post on the film, he wrote, "There are films you watch. There are films you admire. And then, very rarely, there are films that completely take you somewhere else. The Odyssey did that to me."

Calling Christopher Nolan's narrative as astonishing, the Indian director wrote, "The imagery speaks its own language, the camera feels like another character telling the story. and Ludwig's music doesn't just accompany the film-it enters your pulse."

He further went on to say, "There is an adrenaline and an immersive force to the experience that I have rarely felt inside a theatre. But what stayed with me most was something very personal - while the audience in you completely surrenders to it. that is a true EPIC. That's exactly what THE ODYSSEY was for me. Experience it in IMAX. Let the film surround you. Let the film take over. Let it take you somewhere else."

He concluded the post saying, "Some cinema is meant to be watched. Some cinema is meant to be lived."

On the work front, Atlee is now working on his next film 'Raaka', featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday recently, the makers had revealed the first look of the actor in the film. The first look featured an intense close-up of a bald Allu Arjun’s rugged face. His face was partially hidden by what appeared to be a wolf's claw. The entire picture added a primal, warrior-like aesthetic.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, had, while formally announcing this project last year, made it clear that the project would have world class experts working on it.

The production house, while making the announcement shared a video clip that had a a number of world-class technicians who are to work on the film, sharing their thoughts about the script.

Well known VFX supervisor James Madigan, who is known for having worked in films like ‘Iron Man 2’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, was seen saying, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

The clip also had Allu Arjun talking to Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion and asking him what he thought of the script.

Mike Elizalde replied, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh had said,"Reading through it (the script), very excited about all the creature potential.All the different character potential.”

William Write Anderson, who is the co-owner of Lola VFX, said, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can't wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

The makers are claiming the film to be a film that will have universal appeal.

--IANS

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