‘There’ll be lot of energy with home crowd: Dhruv-Tanisha ready for high-stakes Round of 16 clash

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila are expecting the home crowd to provide an extra push when they return to the court for their BWF World Championships Round fo 16 match, after the 15th-seeded Indian mixed doubles pair advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a 21-11, 21-11 victory over Macau’s Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Indians had to wait to begin their campaign, entering the tournament at the Round of 32 stage. But the extended break between their opening match and their first outing did little to unsettle them, as they quickly found their rhythm and finished the contest in straight games.

Tanisha felt the pair handled the conditions better once the match got underway. The court offered an element of uncertainty before the contest, but the Indians adjusted without allowing it to affect their approach.

“It did, I feel we adapted quite well to the court conditions. Initially we thought we might have a little up-down with the condition being fast-slow, but I think once we started playing, we adapted well to the conditions and we were quite comfortable while playing,” she said.

The Indian pair's next assignment will carry a greater challenge, with one of the top seeds awaiting them. Tanisha believes their previous meeting has already given them a blueprint, even though the result went against them.

“We've played against that pair before and I think our planning then also was really good. It's just that they were better at that given day, but I think we are going to go in with a same plan, a better preparation for this match. And yes, of course, with the home crowd being here, there's going to be a lot of energy and a lot more confidence in us, so I think it's going to be a really good match and we are going to give it all out,” she added.

During the breaks against the Macau pair, Kapila said their coach's instructions were straightforward, particularly given the court conditions, which demanded attention to shot length.

“No, he was just trying to tell us to put a good length sometimes because the conditions you have to be prepared with, so that's all, nothing serious,” Dhruv stated.

The Indian mixed doubles duo will face China's Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui in the Round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) on Thursday.

--IANS

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