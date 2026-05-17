Sonakshi Sinha on cinema’s sole purpose being medium of change: This is not our job as creative people

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her streaming movie ‘System’, doesn’t agree with the opinion of cinema being used just as a medium of bringing in a social change.

The actress spoke with IANS, along with veteran actress Jyothika during the promotions of the film in Mumbai.

When asked if she agrees with the opinion about films being seen just as a medium of setting the society on a right path, she said, “I actually don't agree with that because a film is made for entertainment as well. You should learn from your parents what is right and what is wrong. And you should learn this in school. This is not our job as film and creative people. Today, we will make a story about a lawyer, tomorrow we will make a story about a serial killer. It doesn't mean that you go and kill people”.

She further mentioned, “So I feel those morals and ethics are taught at home. And it's not our job to teach you. By the time you watch our film, we have ratings for the 12, 16, 18 year old audience because it’s for a certain level of audience, who can understand it. And can differentiate between right and wrong.I feel that a lot of the times, such a big conversation is made about this is wrong, this should not be shown in a film. This should not be this, this should not be that. No, I'm sorry”.

The actress feels that the audience has to have to make that judgement for themselves, one has to learn that at home.

“The audience should watch a film to be entertained by it. It's a story at the end of the day. Only then can we make good stories. There are so many times where films are based on real life incidents, on true stories. Art is a reflection of society. So I feel people should be able to make that difference for themselves. And I feel watch a film for entertainment as well. If a film like ‘System’, for instance, forces you to think at home, that's a good thing. At least you're thinking about it”, she added.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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