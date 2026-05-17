Sangram Singh reveals which actor would he like to see play his role in his biopic

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Wrestler and actor Sangram Singh revealed which actor he would like to see playing his role if a biopic on his life is ever made.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sangram named some prominent figures from Bollywood - Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Kartik Aaryan, who he believes would do justice to the part.

He was asked, "If a biopic on Sangram Singh is ever made, which actor would you like to see playing your role?"

Sangram pointed out that he is still too young for a biopic.

"There is still a lot left for me to achieve in life", he mentioned.

Answering the question, the wrestler went on to add, "But if it ever happens, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal or Kartik Aaryan could do justice to it. They are all excellent performers."

On the professional front, Sangram has been roped in to play a crucial role in the forthcoming biopic on the life of Olympic gold medalist wrestler KD Jadhav.

Talking about his next, he said that as he learned more about the Olympic medalist, he realized how difficult his life was after that success.

"He struggled a lot and endured many hardships. When I became the first brand ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India and started motivational speaking, I began reading extensively about him. I met his son Ranjit ji and many people connected to his life."

Sangram added, "Earlier, Shyam Babu was also trying to make a film on Jadhav sir, and I was associated with that process for almost three years. Unfortunately, that project stopped midway. Then director Nagraj Manjule sir came forward with this film, and I got an opportunity to be part of it."

He stated that being associated with the project is a matter of pride for him.

"KD Jadhav sir brought India its first Olympic medal, yet he did not receive the recognition he truly deserved during his lifetime. Even today, many feel he deserves much more honour. I feel grateful that I could contribute, even in a small way, to telling his story", he concluded.

--IANS

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