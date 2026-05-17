May 17, 2026 3:03 PM हिंदी

Russia, India, African nations explore new pathways for cultural dialogue: Report

Russia, India, African nations explore new pathways for cultural dialogue: Report

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Growing cultural engagement between Russia, India, and African nations is emerging as a key pillar of contemporary diplomacy, with experts and policymakers underlining the importance of people-to-people exchanges, academic cooperation and shared civilisational values in reshaping global partnerships amid shifting geopolitical realities, according to an article.

Cultural diplomacy is increasingly becoming an effective instrument for strengthening trilateral cooperation among the three regions, the article by Kester Kenn Klomegah in Modern Diplomacy said.

The article noted that a cultural dialogue programme held on May 12 at a Moscow-based coworking space brought together diplomats, academics, students and representatives of African communities to discuss deeper collaboration in education, culture and humanitarian initiatives. The event highlighted how soft-power engagement is now complementing traditional economic and strategic partnerships between Russia, India, and Africa.

The discussions focused on preserving cultural heritage, expanding educational exchanges, and encouraging youth participation in international dialogue. Participants reportedly stressed that culture and education can help build long-term trust at a time when the global order is undergoing rapid transformation.

The article argued that India’s historical links with Africa and Russia’s expanding outreach across the African continent provide a natural basis for broader cultural cooperation. India’s engagement with Africa has long been rooted in shared anti-colonial experiences, trade networks and educational partnerships, while Russia has increasingly sought to strengthen ties through academic programmes, media outreach and cultural initiatives.

The growing emphasis on cultural diplomacy also comes amid wider geopolitical changes involving BRICS and the Global South. India and Russia have continued to deepen strategic engagement through multilateral platforms, while African nations are seeking more diversified partnerships beyond traditional Western alliances. Recent BRICS meetings and diplomatic outreach efforts have highlighted the importance of multipolar cooperation and stronger South-South engagement.

The Modern Diplomacy article further highlighted the role of educational institutions, language programmes, literary exchanges, and youth forums in building sustainable cooperation. Analysts believe such initiatives could strengthen mutual understanding and create new opportunities in sectors including technology, innovation, tourism, and the creative economy.

Experts cited in the broader debate on Global South diplomacy have increasingly pointed to "multi-alignment" strategies adopted by countries such as India, where partnerships are being developed simultaneously across different geopolitical blocs. This approach has also opened new space for collaboration with African nations in areas ranging from development and trade to cultural exchange.

The article by Klomegah also underlined that humanitarian and cultural connections often outlast political fluctuations and can provide stability during periods of international uncertainty. Observers believe such initiatives could help establish a more inclusive framework for global cooperation driven not only by economics and security, but also by shared human values and intercultural dialogue.

The renewed focus on Russia-India-Africa cultural engagement reflects a broader attempt by emerging powers and developing nations to redefine international cooperation through educational, artistic and civilisational partnerships, while promoting a stronger voice for the Global South in global affairs.

--IANS

sn/vd

LATEST NEWS

Randeep Hooda says his professional choices reflect constant ‘disruption of rhythm’

Randeep Hooda says his professional choices reflect constant ‘disruption of rhythm’

Russia, India, African nations explore new pathways for cultural dialogue: Report

Russia, India, African nations explore new pathways for cultural dialogue: Report

Taiwan expresses commitment to maintaining 'status quo' and contributing to regional peace

Taiwan expresses commitment to maintaining 'status quo' and contributing to regional peace

IPL 2026: 'GT still have the ball in their court for top two finish,' says Chawla after KKR loss

IPL 2026: 'GT still have the ball in their court for top two finish,' says Chawla after KKR loss

Sangram Singh reveals which actor would he like to see play his role in his biopic

Sangram Singh reveals which actor would he like to see play his role in his biopic

IPL 2026: Patidar ruled out, Jitesh to captain RCB against PBKS in Dharamsala

IPL 2026: Patidar ruled out, Jitesh to captain RCB against PBKS in Dharamsala

Trump’s human rights silence on China marks sharp shift in US diplomacy: Report

Trump’s human rights silence on China marks sharp shift in US diplomacy: Report

IPL 2026: Piyush Chawla calls Narine 'best in the business' after masterclass vs GT

IPL 2026: Piyush Chawla calls Narine 'best in the business' after masterclass vs GT

Gautam Adani announces 'ACE' eye hospital initiative to provide affordable care in Bihar

Gautam Adani announces 'ACE' eye hospital initiative to provide affordable care in Bihar

Recreational activities, fun sports zone adorn 74th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle (Credit: SAI)

Recreational activities, fun sports zone adorn 74th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle