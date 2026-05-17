Gautam Adani announces 'ACE' eye hospital initiative to provide affordable care in Bihar

Bihar, May 17 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday announced the launch of 'ACE - Adani Centre for Eye Diseases' in collaboration with Akhand Jyoti Hospital and the Adani Foundation, saying the initiative aims to provide accessible and affordable eye treatment to people in need.

He also said that “ATOM - Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Medicine” will help prepare a new generation of eye specialists and women healthcare workers.

“We are joining hands with Adani Foundation and Akhand Jyoti Hospital to launch ‘ACE - Adani Centre for Eye Diseases, which will be a major effort to provide accessible and affordable eye care to those in need,” Gautam Adani said.

“At the same time, through ATOM - Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Medicine, we will prepare a new generation of eye specialists and women healthcare workers,” the billionaire industrialist said.

According to Gautam Adani, the initiative is aimed at expanding quality eye care services across the country in the coming years.

“Restoring a person’s eyesight is not merely medical treatment, but a way of bringing back hope, confidence and dignity in their life,” the Adani Group Chairman said during his visit to Mastichak in Bihar, where he visited the Gayatri Shaktipeeth and praised the social service efforts being carried out by Gayatri Parivar and Akhand Jyoti.

“Service is not just a slogan for us, it is the inspiration to turn compassion into action,” Gautam Adani said.

He added that the 'Adani Akhand Jyoti Trust' will continue to work with dedication and sensitivity towards humanitarian causes.

The billionaire industrialist also announced a commitment of more than Rs 700 crore over the coming years to support these service-oriented healthcare initiatives.

Calling Bihar a land that has historically given new direction and consciousness to the nation, Gautam Adani said the campaign is an effort to spread “new light” across the country through service, values and commitment.

Dr Priti G. Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, also praised the humanitarian work being carried out by Akhand Jyoti Hospital and Gayatri Parivar.

Priti Adani said that witnessing the spirit of selfless service and dedication of Akhand Jyoti Hospital and Gayatri Parivar filled her with “deep respect and renewed inspiration”.

--IANS

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