IPL 2026: Piyush Chawla calls Narine 'best in the business' after masterclass vs GT

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla has heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legend Sunil Narine, calling him 'the best in the business' after his magnificent spell against Gujarat Titans(GT) helped the team register a 29-run win at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

In a match where 465 runs were scored across 40 overs, Narine stood out with a miserly spell of 2/29 in his four overs, helping KKR defend a massive 247/2 and keep their playoff hopes alive.

KKR rode on explosive batting performances from Finn Allen (93), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82 not out), and Cameron Green (52 not out) to post a daunting total. In reply, GT were well in the chase thanks to Shubman Gill’s commanding 85 and Jos Buttler’s 57 before Narine turned the game with key breakthroughs.

Chawla said Narine’s ability to maintain control in a high-scoring era makes him one of the most special bowlers in T20 cricket.

“Sunil Narine is one of the best in the business, no doubt. Cricket has evolved, and runs are flowing everywhere. Many things have changed in modern-day cricket, but one thing hasn't: his economy rate,” Chawla told Jio Hotstar.

“No matter the surface or the venue, 450 runs were scored in this game, but Narine's economy rate stood out as the difference. He bowled the tough overs and kept it tight. He also picked up two wickets,” he added.

Chawla particularly highlighted Narine’s tactical brilliance in dismissing Gill, who looked set for a century while leading GT’s chase.

“When Shubman Gill was going strong and looked set for a hundred, Narine changed his angle. We rarely see him go around the wicket to a right-hander. But he did it to cramp Gill for room,” he said.

“He stayed on a good length for most of the game. The only full delivery he bowled was the one that got Gill out, when he came around the wicket. That worked perfectly. That is what makes him truly special,” he added.

Narine’s spell proved decisive as GT finished at 218/4 despite being strongly placed at 177/1 after 16 overs.

--IANS

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