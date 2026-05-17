Randeep Hooda says his professional choices reflect constant ‘disruption of rhythm’

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is receiving a lot of positive response to this work in the recently released 2nd season of ‘Inspector Avinash’, has said that throughout his life, he has craved for disrupting his own rhythm.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the 2nd season of his hit OTT show. Randeep belongs to the rare breed of actors, who are multi-dimensional. Beyond acting, Randeep is a dedicated, award-winning equestrian and professional rider who has competed in national dressage, show jumping, and polo events. He also has a strong sense of social justice, and giving back to society.

The commonality between acting and horse-riding is often found in rhythm. While horse-riding, cantering, galloping and trotting all work on the principle of rhythm, in acting rhythm involves a controlled breathing pattern for mouthing dialogues.

Talking about the same, Randeep told IANS, “I think rhythm is very important in everything and you're right, acting also has a rhythm and you have to find that rhythm, different characters demand a different rhythm. Not that I pay too much attention to it, but it does have to do with breathing. And so with riding, so with many other things”.

He further mentioned, “I think I have disrupted my own rhythm many, many times, that in itself, the disruption of rhythm has become the rhythm of my life. Out of 25 years that I have been an actor now professionally, that disruption has led to a sense of hunger and a sense of coming back to zero again and to come back again stronger. So I think that rhythm has helped me a lot with being able to still be interesting for filmmakers who want to cast you in different things which they have not seen you before”.

However, as he makes his way through new experiences in life including fatherhood, the actor feels like slowing down a little, and cutting down on his risk appetite.

“But now I feel like I should get into rhythm and not let that disrupt for some time and work a bit more. But yeah, there is a rhythm in everything”, he added.

--IANS

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