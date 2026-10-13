Sona Mohapatra asks Rahul Gandhi to focus on Himachal Pradesh, set and use it as example

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Playback singer Sona Mohapatra has demanded accountability from the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi after he took to the streets in the national capital over the ongoing issue of alleged irregularities in India’s electoral system.

On Tuesday, the singer took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note tagging the LoP, as she asked him to look after the local problems in Himachal Pradesh ruled by his party Indian National Congress.

She wrote, “Dear @RahulGandhi , before repairing democracy, could you start by repairing Himachal Pradesh?I returned after 9 years & was shocked by garbage-strewn hills and choking rivers. Make this Congress-governed state a model of governance. Earn the people’s mandate,don’t just demand it”.

Rahul Gandhi along with other members of the opposition led a protest march to the Apex Court earlier on Monday. The crowd began swelling in the 2nd half on Monday, as the Supreme Court said no to detentions, and ordered the administration to rollback civil movement restrictions in the national capital.

The protestors have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with protests in Delhi entering their 4th day on October 13, 2026. The movement is opposing the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise has disenfranchised millions of voters.

The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of manipulation. The protests began on October 10 with calls by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. They were later detained after arriving in Delhi for a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Many protesters were also detained as authorities imposed extensive security restrictions.

The opposition has submitted a plea with the Apex Court, and has requested 10 things from the court including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

--IANS

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