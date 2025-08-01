‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is a rollercoaster of laughs, love and Punjabi swag

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora, Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Mrunal Thakur, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta, Dolly Ahluwalia and Neeru Bajwa, Duration: 147.32 minutes. Rating: **** (4 stars)

The King of Sequels is back, and this time, he’s bringing more heart, more laughs, and a whole lot of swagger. Son of Sardaar 2 is Ajay Devgn’s full-on family entertainer that delivers on every front - emotion, comedy, drama, and unapologetic Punjabi pride. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is everything a commercial Bollywood film promises to be, and more. Rooted in family values, packed with clean humour, rich visuals, and a rock-solid storyline, this one’s tailor-made for the entire family to enjoy together.

Ajay Devgn returns as Jaswinder "Jassi" Singh Randhawa, and he’s swaggier than ever. This time, Jassi travels to London with high hopes of reuniting with his wife Dimple (Neeru Bajwa). But his dream quickly shatters when Dimple reveals she’s in love with someone else and wants a divorce. Homeless and heartbroken in a foreign land, Jassi’s life takes a wild turn when he crosses paths with Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a spirited Pakistani businesswoman who runs a wedding dance company. What begins as a simple act of kindness soon snowballs into a hilarious adventure.

Rabia’s colleague Danish (Chunky Panday) is dealing with his own family drama—his daughter Saba (Roshni Walia) has fallen for Goggi (Sahil Mehta), the son of traditional and intimidating Raja Sandhu (Ravi Kishan), who insists on an Indian bride with strong cultural roots. With Rabia and her crew all being Pakistani, there’s only one solution in sight: Jassi must pretend to be Saba’s Indian father - an ex-army man with sanskaari values - to win over the conservative Sandhu family. And from there, the madness begins.

Ajay Devgn’s impeccable comic timing once again steals the show. Whether he’s juggling lies, keeping a straight face through chaos, or throwing in some classic desi swag, he owns every frame. His performance holds the film together, and he brings warmth, wit, and energy that’s impossible to resist. Mrunal Thakur, in her first major commercial outing, shines with charm and grace. She’s confident, natural, and has great chemistry with Devgn.

The biggest surprise comes in the form of Deepak Dobriyal, who plays Gul, a transgender character. He brings both heart and humour to the role, delivering a layered performance that’s sensitive and funny without being caricatured. Ravi Kishan, with his unmistakable Bihari charm and now a touch of Sardar swagger, is absolutely epic. His dialogue delivery, expressions, and comedic timing make him a scene-stealer every time he’s on screen.

The supporting cast is pitch-perfect. From the ever-reliable Sanjay Mishra to the radiant Neeru Bajwa, the energetic Chunky Panday, the bold Kubbra Sait, the lovable Vindu Dara Singh, the sharp Ashwini Kalsekar, the promising Roshni Walia, and the late Mukul Dev - everyone adds polish and power to the film. Director Vijay Kumar Arora deserves special praise for giving every character their moment and crafting a story that is both coherent and chaotic in the best way possible.

Visually, the film gets a grand upgrade. Set across stunning landscapes of Scotland and London, the cinematography is rich and vibrant. The film also beautifully captures the essence of Punjab - its colours, spirit, and culture come alive in every frame. The music is a major win. Songs like Pehla Tu Duja Tu, Nazar Battu, and Nachdi are not only catchy but also move the story forward. They’re beautifully picturised and loaded with emotion, making them stick long after the credits roll.

The dialogues are punchy and packed with desi swag. There are plenty of paisa vasool moments that will have you laughing out loud and cheering for your favourite characters. It’s not just a comedy; it’s a film with a beating heart, and that’s where it truly shines.

And just when you think you’ve seen it all, the climax throws in a big surprise - one that Ajay Devgn has clearly been saving for the end. It’s a perfect note to wrap up this emotional and comic rollercoaster, leaving fans with smiles, laughs, and maybe a few happy tears.

Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, SOS 2 is everything a Bollywood family entertainer should be - funny, emotional, colourful, and rooted in values. With a terrific lead performance, memorable supporting roles, catchy music, and stunning visuals, it’s a joyous ride from start to finish. Whether you're watching with family or friends, this one's worth the ticket.