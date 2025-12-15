Kunal Kemmu reveals the exact age when he decided to seriously pursue acting

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor-director Kunal Kemmu, who is receiving a good response to his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Single Papa’, has revealed the exact time when he fell in love with the craft of acting, and which cemented his belief to be an actor.

Kunal, who has been working in the industry since the age of 9, has an illustrious career spanning 3 decades, and counting in cinema. He has been part of some of the biggest entertainers of Hindi cinema, and critically acclaimed films like ‘Zakhm’.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of ‘Single Papa’, and shared, “I think it's like a constantly burning desire. It's like you got to keep adding fuel to it and make sure that it doesn't die out. And I don't think even dying out is in your hands. It's just your personality. It'll be different for everybody”.

Talking about what made him fall in love with the craft of acting, he told IANS, “I didn't even know if I wanted to be an actor as a child. But, I saw my parents on stage and I saw them act and I was like, ‘I love films’. And I was like, ‘How will it feel to be on a big screen?’. So, I went for it. Then I really enjoyed it. By the age of 15, I was like, ‘I want to be an actor’. And so even when I did college, I was on stage. I did a lot of theatre. I got a chance to kind of do a film like ‘Kalyug’. And that’s when I fell in love with the entire workings of how films are made”.

The actor also spoke about the importance of patience in an actor’s life, and how patience empowers an actor to make informed and better decisions.

He said, “In an actor's life, there are often times that you're working 24x7. And there are times like six months or a year, when you don't have work as an actor, and you are at home. That's when, you know, you go through this maturing phase of how do you deal with things that are not in your control? How do you deal with these ups and downs, happiness and sadness? I loved the entire process of making films, I had stories in my head that I was forced to, in case of ‘Madgaon Express’ put down on paper”.

“So I trained the writer within me. And then years later, I didn't know if it was going to be fruitful. I was just doing it as a therapeutic exercise. But I kept writing. And I thinkI really enjoyed it”, he added.

‘Single Papa’ stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/