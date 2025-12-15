Amaal Mallik on sharing his family struggles in ‘Bigg Boss 19’: I’m not afraid to speak the truth

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Singer Amaal Mallik has opened up about his family struggles on the reality show “Bigg Boss 19.”

He revealed some deeply personal family struggles, including his father Daboo Malik’s career challenges, financial difficulties involving a Rs. 3.5 crore loan, his mother facing mistreatment, and his grandfather’s illness. Recently, in an exclusive interview with IANS, Amaal Mallik spoke about his decision to share his family struggles on national television. The singer confessed that he isn’t afraid to speak his truth.

When asked if it was the right decision to share so much about his family, including his grandfather’s and mother’s struggles on Bigg Boss 19, Mallik said he is committed to sharing his journey honestly and isn’t afraid to speak his truth.

“If someone asks me about my entire journey, I will answer honestly. I’m not afraid to speak my truth. People worry about their image or their following. I don’t. If I’m telling my story, I will tell it fully. Some things my parents felt I could have said differently—naturally, their perspective is different from mine. They weren’t living inside that house. But I spoke from my heart.”

During his stint on the reality show, the singer spoke about his family’s financial struggles. Mallik described a period when his family was burdened with a substantial loan and revealed that no one offered them support during that difficult period. He said on the show, “During that time, we had a loan of Rs 3.5-4 crore because of multiple reasons and no one, neither my uncle, nor anyone helped us.”

Amaal Mallik also opened up about how these challenges were compounded by his grandfather’s serious illness. He also emphasized that he has never relied on his father’s name to advance his career.

