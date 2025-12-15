Gautam Rode enjoys a cute fight with his little bundle of joy

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Television actor Gautam Rode is making the most of one of the best phases of his life, fatherhood. In his latest social media post, the 'Saraswatichandra' actor was seen indulging in a cute fight with his 2-year-old daughter.

As little Radhya was trying to hit her dad with her tiny hands, Gautam pretended to scold her, saying, "You be a good kid, listen to your dad".

"Daddy daughter fights (red heart and laughing with tears emoji)," the post was captioned.

He further explained to her, "Do not slap me. I will not be slapped by you. I am your father, you are not my father."

Gautam even called her little princess 'hulk', asking the little munchkin if she has anger issues.

As Radhya tried to playfully hit her father again, the 'Suryaputra Karn' actor once again lovingly attempted to scold her.

Gautam and his better half, Pankhuri Awasthy, keep on treating the netizens with such memorable moments with the twins.

In July, as Radhya and Raditya turned two years old, Gautam penned a heartfelt note for his two bundles of joy.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Gautam dropped a series of photos from their birthday party, along with the caption, “My jaans have turned 2 years old Mumma and Daadu love you the mossssttttttttt (sic).”

Gautam married his 'Suryaputra Karn' co-star Pankhuri in February 2018 in Alwar.

In July 2023, the couple was blessed with twins - a boy and a girl.

Soon after giving birth to her children, Pankhuri uploaded a video of Gautam getting confused between their newborn twins.

Additionally, Pankhuri shared a reel shedding light on her journey of welcoming their babies into the world on social media. The video incorporated the moments of Gautam and Pankhuri just before and after they welcomed their newborns.

--IANS

pm/