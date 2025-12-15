Milind Soman urges grandmothers to break stereotypes through fitness: ‘This is how I want to grow old’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman highlighted the power of active ageing as he called on grandmothers to break long-standing stereotypes through fitness and participation.

Emphasizing that life does not have to slow down with age, the 'Paurashpur' actor shared how seeing older women stay active can inspire not just their peers but also younger generations to rethink what growing old truly looks like. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Milind expressed, “There’s this stereotype that grandmothers sit at home, making dough or knitting. We want to break this stereotype and also encourage grandmothers to live more active lives by inspiring them through each other.”

“Just because you’re over 60 or 70 doesn’t mean life has to slow down. You can still participate in events, represent your country, and do whatever you want. This event isn’t just for grandmothers, it’s also for those watching them. We want younger people to see this and say, this is how I want to grow old,” he added.

Recently, over 50 senior women took part in a special Grandmothers 10K run at the Vivekanand Education Society grounds in Chembur. The event was organized by Zydus Pinkathon, India’s largest women’s run. The Grandmothers’ 10K highlighted a changing mindset in urban India around ageing and fitness.

Speaking about the event, Milind’s wife and Invincible Women founder, Ankita Konwar, said, “What’s beautiful about the Grandmothers’ Race is that these are not professional athletes. These are everyday women from all walks of life, coming together, inspired by each other. When you see someone you know doing something incredible, you think, ‘If she can do it, maybe I can too.”

On the professional front, Milind Soman was recently in the spotlight for his association with the web series “The Royals,” where he spoke about fitness rather than appearing in an acting role. His most recent on-screen performance was in the period drama “Paurashpur.”

