December 15, 2025 1:01 PM हिंदी

Jaipur Polo Team lift Gwalior Cup for sixth title of the season

Jaipur Polo Team lift Gwalior Cup for sixth title of the season

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Jaipur Polo concluded another outstanding season by winning the Gwalior Cup, securing a calm 6.5–3 victory over Mayfair Polo in the final. This victory marks Jaipur's sixth tournament win of the current polo season, underlining the team’s consistency and dominance throughout competitions.

Jaipur Polo set the tone early, making full use of their handicap advantage and sharp attacking intent to close the opening chukker at 2.5–0. Lance Watson led the charge with incisive runs and confident finishes, while HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur dictated play from the midfield to keep Mayfair Polo on the back foot.

The second chukker saw Mayfair Polo attempt a comeback, with Siddhant Sharma opening their account. However, Jaipur’s defence held firm, and disciplined possession ensured the scoreline remained in Jaipur’s favour at 2.5–1 by the halfway mark.

Jaipur strengthened their hold on the match in the third chukker, extending their lead to 4.5–1. Watson kept up his excellent scoring form, supported by a vital contribution from Dino Dhankar, as Jaipur dictated the pace and kept Mayfair Polo’s attacking efforts in check.

The final chukker followed a similar pattern, with Jaipur tactfully managing the game and increasing their score to finish 6.5–3. Despite Sharma’s valiant effort for Mayfair Polo, Jaipur’s structured play and composure in the closing stages secured a comfortable victory and another trophy for their impressive season haul.

This is the Jaipur Polo Team's sixth title of the season after winning the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup, Sawai Man Guard Cup, Chinkara Cup, Kashmir Challenge Cup, and Kota Cup.

With this result, Jaipur Polo continues its remarkable streak, cementing its position as one of the standout teams of the season. The Jaipur Polo Team comprises skilled and dedicated players who carry forward a legacy deeply rooted in the royal traditions of Jaipur.

--IANS

bc/vi

LATEST NEWS

Ranveer Singh reflects on fate after ‘Dhurandhar’ success: ‘Nazar aur sabr’

Ranveer Singh reflects on fate after ‘Dhurandhar’ success: ‘Nazar aur sabr’

Kunal Kemmu reveals the exact age when he decided to seriously pursue acting

Kunal Kemmu reveals the exact age when he decided to seriously pursue acting

89 pc business leaders prioritise data modernisation for meaningful AI impact

89 pc business leaders prioritise data modernisation for meaningful AI impact

Milind Soman urges grandmothers to break stereotypes through fitness: ‘This is how I want to grow old’

Milind Soman urges grandmothers to break stereotypes through fitness: ‘This is how I want to grow old’

Jaipur Polo Team lift Gwalior Cup for sixth title of the season

Jaipur Polo Team lift Gwalior Cup for sixth title of the season

Ashes: I don't have a point to prove to anyone, says Lyon ahead of Adelaide Test

Ashes: I don't have a point to prove to anyone, says Lyon ahead of Adelaide Test

Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav meet Messi, call it an 'amazing day'

Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav meet Messi, call it an 'amazing day'

Wankhede to host Physical Disability T20 series from Dec 16-18

Wankhede to host Physical Disability T20 series from Dec 16-18

Q3 CPI inflation expected at 0.4 pc: BoB report

Q3 CPI inflation expected at 0.4 pc: BoB report

Aahana Kumra celebrates 14 years of 'Sir Sir Sarla', calls theatre her truest joy

Aahana Kumra celebrates 14 years of 'Sir Sir Sarla', calls theatre her truest joy