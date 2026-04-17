Somy Ali recalls ‘sharing lassi’ with late Dharmendra at his bungalow in 1991

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali took a nostalgic walk down memory lane as she remembered her bond with late superstar Dharmendra.

The actress recalled a heartfelt moment from the year 1991 when she shared lassi with Dharmendra at his home, further calling him as ‘the only human being who was always there for her as a real father.’

Using her social media post as a tribute, Somy revealed Dharmendra always offered her unconditional love and unwavering support through every phase of her life.

The actress wrote, “This #tbt I cherish the memory of a man who deemed me to be his daughter from the very first time we shared lassi in his Bungalow in 1991. We laughed and discussed geo political issues and how we both read our dialogues in Urdu.”

She added, “The only human being who was always there for me as a real father. I am so happy that I had the honor to work with the late Dharamji/Papa. I miss you so much and it still doesn’t register that you are gone. May you rest in peace and share your unconditional love wherever you are thriving now. Because if there’s one thing Dharam ji had tons to give without any conditions, it was true and pure love.”

She further wrote, “He was there for me in person or via a phone call when I was at my lowest or highest. Your #mumu misses you so much it hurts. #missingthegreatesthumanbeingever.”

Talking about Dharmendra, lovingly as “Dharamji,” the legendary actor enjoyed a career spanning over six decades and delivered umpteen number of timeless classics.

The superstar of Bollywood, made his Bollywood debut with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, and went on to become one of the biggest stars of the 60s and 70s era of Bollywood.

He earned immense popularity with films like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke and others.

In his later years, Dharmendra was an important part of movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Apne and others.

His final screen outing was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Karan Johar, and it also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others.

–IANS

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