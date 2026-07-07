Somy Ali recalls childhood memory with Rajesh Khanna: ‘He kissed my forehead’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) On the occasion of Chocolate Day, Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and shared a heartwarming childhood recollection of meeting legendary Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna.

Recalling the unforgettable encounter, she revealed that the superstar’s warmth and kindness left a deep impression on her. She described the moment as magical and shared how the sweet gesture became a cherished memory that she continues to treasure even years later.

Somy Ali told IANS, “Yes, I have one very special memory. When I was around seven years old, I met the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. He was incredibly warm and kind. He kissed me on my forehead and gave me a chocolate bar. I still remember that moment so clearly — it felt magical. For a little girl, meeting a superstar like him and receiving chocolate from him was unforgettable. That small gesture stayed with me for years. Even today, whenever I eat chocolate, that childhood memory quietly comes back to me.”

Rajesh Khanna is regarded as one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. He is widely considered the first superstar of Hindi cinema. In 2013, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. The legendary actor, who earned the title of Bollywood’s first superstar, passed away at his residence in Mumbai at the age of 69.

Meanwhile, Somy Ali also spoke about her love for chocolates. “I think it’s beautiful that something as simple as chocolate can bring comfort. Life is full of ups and downs, and sometimes we all need a small moment of sweetness — whether we’re celebrating or trying to lift our mood. Chocolate, for many of us, becomes that little pause. It doesn’t solve our problems, but it gives us a moment of comfort. And I think there’s nothing wrong with allowing ourselves that small joy, especially on difficult days.”

Somy Ali also revealed that she enjoys indulging in chocolates but believes in savouring them in moderation. “Yes, I am definitely a chocolate person! I usually try to be mindful, but Friday is my cheat day, and I love indulging in dark chocolate. I find it rich without being overly sweet, and there’s something deeply satisfying about it. I don’t go for very milky or overly sugary chocolates — dark chocolate feels more balanced to me.”

--IANS

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