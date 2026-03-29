March 29, 2026 5:48 PM हिंदी

Somnath fishers beam with pride as PM Modi calls them ‘warriors of the sea’ in Mann Ki Baat

Somnath fishers beam with pride as PM Modi calls them ‘warriors of the sea’ in Mann Ki Baat

Somnath, March 29 (IANS) Fishermen from Gujarat’s coastal belt have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for the fishing community in the 132nd edition of Mann Ki Baat, saying the recognition has boosted their morale and reaffirmed their role in building a self-reliant India.

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister described fishermen as “warriors of the sea” and the “backbone of a self-reliant India,” acknowledging their contribution to the economy and food security. He also highlighted government support in areas such as technology, insurance, and infrastructure, and cited success stories like that of Odisha’s Sujata Bhuyan, who transformed her life through fish farming.

For fishermen in Somnath and nearby Dwarka, the mention struck an emotional chord, with many saying it was a matter of pride to be recognised at the national level.

Mukesh Bhai Fulwadiya, a fisherman from Dwarka, said the community feels empowered by both the government’s support and the Prime Minister’s words. “We are warriors, and after 2014, we have become even stronger warriors. The government has provided us with subsidies and support resources. We have become self-reliant and will continue to remain warriors,” he told IANS.

He added that access to better equipment and financial assistance has helped improve their livelihoods, allowing them to operate more efficiently and securely at sea.

Another fisherman, Kishore Bhai, said that being acknowledged by the Prime Minister carries deep emotional value for the community. “The Prime Minister remembered us—this means a lot to us. We are self-reliant, and it is a matter of pride that the Prime Minister cares about people like us,” he said.

Fishermen in the region noted that over the years, initiatives related to subsidies, insurance coverage, and infrastructure development have made their work more sustainable and less risky. Many said these measures have helped them expand their activities and ensure stable incomes for their families.

The community also pointed out that recognition through a national platform like Mann Ki Baat not only validates their contribution but also brings attention to the importance of the fisheries sector in India’s growth story.

With continued support and encouragement, fishermen in Somnath believe they will remain key contributors to the country’s economic progress while strengthening the vision of self-reliance.

--IANS

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