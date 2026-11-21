Wellington, Nov 21 (IANS) New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram has said that one expensive outing will not define Jacob Duffy, after the fast bowler went for 181 runs on day three of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

It was a day where Duffy was taken regularly to the cleaners, including bowling seven no-balls, as India piled up 486/4, with their lead sitting at 118 runs. His one wicket was that of captain Shubman Gill, who he castled for 98 in the final over of the day.

“Jacob Duffy is fine. I mean, you should know, we try not to get too high when things are good and we try not to get too low when things haven’t gone your way. So today, if you just look at the scoreboard, it’s not his day.

“But he’s had way too many good days in the last two seasons - for one day to suddenly put him in the depths of despair. So he’ll be okay. At the same time, he knows he’s got areas to work on and improve, but he’s not the only one in the dressing room,” Oram said in the post-day press conference.

He also pointed out that Duffy had kept refining his game even while winning New Zealand’s top cricketing honours last season, including during a stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2026 win.

“I don’t want to go into specifics, to be honest, like just because the dude went for a few runs. But I say again, like guys are always working on stuff, even before this Test, he was working on stuff. Even last season when he won the Sir Richard Hadlee medal and the players cap, he was working on things.

“So I know right now I’m sitting here and you can say it’s lip service because he’s had a bad day, but the guy is always working hard. I think when you see where he’s got to with those awards, with the IPL opportunity he got and with some other stuff coming his way, like that’s how these guys stay where they are because he’s always working on stuff - his run up, delivery stride, and wrist position. But even if he’s bowling well, we’re still working on things.”

Oram stated the bowling group’s discussions remained constructive despite the difficult day. “I wouldn’t call it tough at all. They’re really good discussions. They’re constructive. How are we going to do this? How are we going to try and get these good players out, but at the same time, restrict run flow if they do get in? So I look forward to those discussions, but it’s a tough day.

“Don’t get me wrong, but it doesn’t make those conversations necessarily tough themselves. It’s just a different form of conversation. If it’s going sideways and, hey, do you want to have three slips or four slips? And if we’ve got a helmet or a leg gully, they’re different discussions. It doesn’t make them any easier or harder.”

Oram urged critics to look beyond the figures of New Zealand having a forgetful day with the ball, and singled out Nathan Smith’s effort as an example. “I think the same thing that I said before, like you’ve got to look past the scoreboard sometimes, which I know is not easy to do when you’re already behind the game, right?

“But if we just worry about how we’ve tried to bowl and we talk about it didn’t go to plan. So we can talk about plans, but if we tried to bowl in a set area here and we’ve actually done it more often than not, and it still hasn’t gone our way, then what can you do when guys play well at the other end?

“Or we don’t take chances with catches or things like that don’t go our way? So like you take someone like Nathan Smith, you’ve got just the one wicket today, but man, he bowled so well. So if you just look at the scorecard tomorrow or Cricinfo tonight, he got one-for, but I thought he bowled us outstandingly well.”

Oram admitted the pitch had not behaved as New Zealand expected, but he did not blame it for their current position in the game. “Look, grass isn’t the issue. There’s plenty of grass out there, but it’s just probably not the colour we would have liked and we fell into it as well.

“It’s a very nice wicket to bat on and you’re seeing, thank God for Nicholls and Phillips for us to get us a nice total. But you’re seeing at the moment that once guys get in, the pace and bounce that we’ve become accustomed to here is not quite there.

“I think it feels like a day or two too early in terms of the lack of pace and bounce, but that’s not the reason we’re behind either. The wicket is not what we expected, but it’s not the complete answer to why we’re 100 runs behind.”

Oram chose not to criticise the groundstaff, though he said a pitch offering neither movement nor carry left the bowlers with little to work with. “I don’t want to throw too many stones because I wouldn’t want to be a groundsman and you’re dealing with natural variables down below and up the top. But I think guys can handle minimal sideways movement if there’s some good bounce and carry as well.

“I think when you’re suddenly not getting much laterally and then also you’re bending your back and running in and there’s just dying in the track and the surface, then that’s when it becomes like, what am I working with here?

“And basically then it comes down to an attrition and accuracy thing, which I thought we did to actually comment about our bowling performance today. I actually thought we did that really, really well. I know they still scored at what, four and over probably, which again makes it look like a really bad day. But no, I thought we did an admirable job for sure,” he concluded.

--IANS

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