Sohail Khan enjoys ‘blissed breakfast’ with father Salim Khan and mom Salma, shares glimpse of their Sunday meal

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Sohail Khan gave a glimpse into his Sunday morning as he enjoyed a hearty breakfast with his parents, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

Sharing a picture from their meal, the ‘Tubelight’ actor offered a peek at the lavish spread and a warm family moment. Taking to Instagram, Sohail described the gathering as a “blissed breakfast” with his parents. The picture showcased a variety of dishes laid out on the table, giving a glimpse of the family’s Sunday meal. In the picture, Salim and Salma Khan could be seen sitting at the dining table, with different types of fruits placed on the table. While Salma looked at the camera, Salim was captured in a candid moment as he enjoyed his breakfast.

Alongside the click, the ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actor simply captioned, “Best blissed breakfast.” The actor’s post highlighted a simple yet special moment spent with his parents over breakfast. Known for keeping his personal life relatively private, Sohail occasionally shares glimpses of his family moments with his followers.

The Sunday meal also offered a peek into the close-knit bond shared by the Khan family, with Sohail enjoying quality time with his parents over food and conversation.

A week ago, Sohail Khan shared a heartwarming glimpse of his bond with his mother, Salma Khan, on social media. In the candid picture, the actor was seen resting his head on his mother’s lap while posing for the camera. Sharing the photograph, he wrote, “My mama is the strongest,” expressing his love and admiration for her. The picture offered a glimpse of the close bond shared by the mother-son duo.

In the picture, Sohail was seen resting his head on Salma Khan’s lap while looking at the camera and posing for the candid moment.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan recently grabbed attention with his appearance as a wild-card contestant on the reality show "Alliance," hosted by Kunal Kemmu and streamed on Amazon Prime Video. During his time on the show, the actor opened up about several deeply personal experiences, including an incident of sexual harassment he faced as a young boy, which he said he kept to himself for years.

--IANS

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