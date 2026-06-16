June 16, 2026 11:21 AM हिंदी

Sofia Vergara dances to 'Hips Don't Lie' as Shakira celebrates her landmark 100th show

Sofia Vergara dances to 'Hips Don't Lie' as Shakira celebrates her landmark 100th show

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Queen of Latin Music Shakira has shared a glimpse of her 100th concert in Los Angeles and a clip of her actress-friend Sofia Vergara, who was seen dancing to the Grammy-winner’s iconic hit “Hips Don't Lie’.

Shakira shared a handful of images and clips from the concert in Los Angeles. She even shared a glimpse of her playing the drums.

She wrote in the caption: “Los Angeles, what two incredible nights!!! What an audience!! Singing and dancing from top to bottom!!”

Shakira also wrote in Spanish: “Gracias a toda mi gente por acompañarme en mi regreso a Los Ángeles y en mi concierto #100!!! (Thank you to all my people for joining me on my return to Los Angeles and at my 100th concert!!!).”

Shakira has had a significant impact on the musical landscape of Latin America and has been credited with popularizing Hispanophone music globally. She has been feted with four Grammy Awards and 15 Latin Grammy Awards.

She made her recording debut at the age of 14. She rose to prominence with the albums Pies Descalzos and Dónde Están los Ladrones?. Her first English release was Laundry Service in 2001.

Talking about Sofia Vergara, she has received five nominations each at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. The actress is known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family.

Modern Family follows the lives of three diverse but interrelated family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles. Modern Family is presented in a mockumentary style, with the characters frequently speaking directly to the camera in confessional interview segments.

Vergara is known for her role as Griselda Blanco in the Netflix miniseries Griselda. The actress has worked in films such as New Year's Eve, The Three Stooges, Machete Kills, Fading Gigolo and Hot Pursuit. She has also been a judge on the television talent show America's Got Talent.

--IANS

dc/

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