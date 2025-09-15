September 15, 2025 2:18 AM हिंदी

Social media hails India captain SKY for dedicating Asia Cup win to armed forces

Social media hails India captain SKY for dedicating Asia Cup win over Pakistan to armed forces on Sunday. IANS Photos

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s post-match tribute to the country's armed forces after his side’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 has drawn widespread praise across social media. Fans lauded the skipper for dedicating the victory to the armed forces and the families affected by the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

“We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today’s win to the armed forces,” Suryakumar said after guiding India to victory with an unbeaten 47 on his 35th birthday. His heartfelt message, delivered during the presentation ceremony, quickly went viral.

Fans shared clips of his speech on social media, calling it “a captain’s true knock off the field.” Others praised his maturity and timing, noting that he turned a high-voltage India-Pakistan clash into a moment of national unity.

The context of the tribute made it even more poignant. The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, has left the country in mourning, and India’s military has since launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure across the border. In this setting, Suryakumar’s words were seen as both a show of solidarity and a morale boost.

For Indian supporters, the seven-wicket win was sweet, but the skipper’s post-match gesture ensured the night belonged as much to the armed forces as to cricket.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian players in making no attempt to shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match. Once the match was over, Indian batters Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked off the field without engaging in the customary post-match handshake with the Pakistan players.

The Pakistani players, too, showed no intent to extend the gesture, leaving the contest without the usual show of sportsmanship. Pakistan captain Salman Agha also skipped the customary post-match presentation ceremony and thus did not share his opinion about the match.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

