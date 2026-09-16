September 16, 2026 6:01 PM हिंदी

So excited to be back: Djokovic confirms China Open return after 11 years

So excited to be back: Novak Djokovic confirms China Open return after 11 years

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will return to Beijing for the China Open, marking his first appearance at the ATP 500 tournament in 11 years.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, sharing a message in both Chinese and English as he expressed his excitement at returning to a city where he enjoyed remarkable success earlier in his career.

“I am very happy to announce that I’m coming back to Beijing after many years to play at the China Open. I’m so excited to be back and to perform in front of you all at the National Tennis Centre, one of the nicest venues in tennis, a place where I have incredible memories and great successes throughout my career. I want to thank all the Chinese fans for their years-long love and support,” Djokovic said in a video shared on Instagram.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion last played at the China Open in 2015 and had previously made six appearances at the tournament between 2009 and 2015.

The 39-year-old will head back to the Chinese capital after a difficult outing at the recently concluded US Open, where he suffered a shock first-round defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone.

Navone defeated the fourth-seeded Djokovic 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a marathon four-hour, 36-minute encounter at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. It was Djokovic’s first opening-round defeat at a Grand Slam since 2006.

Djokovic had made a strong start against Navone but struggled physically as the match progressed, particularly in the final two sets.

Following the defeat, Djokovic described his experience on court as 'an awful feeling' and revealed that he had been dealing with physical problems during matches this season.

“I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up – a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and in pain,” Djokovic said after the loss, as quoted by ATP.

“Yeah, the back just gave up in the end and the shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out,” he added.

The US Open defeat also saw Djokovic drop out of the ATP top 10 for the first time in several years, with the Serbian currently ranked No. 12 in the world.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs passes away at 84, wife Joke Silva, family share news

Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs passes away at 84, wife Joke Silva, family share news

BRICS Summit put India firmly on global diplomatic stage, demonstrated New Delhi's convening power: Experts

BRICS Summit put India firmly on global diplomatic stage, demonstrated New Delhi's convening power: Experts

‘Quite poor’ to let VAR controversy overshadow City’s derby display, says Maresca

‘Quite poor’ to let VAR controversy overshadow City’s derby display, says Maresca

Nani's 'The Paradise' cleared for release with an 'A' certificate; film to have run time of 2 hours and 49 minutes (Photo: Nani/X)

Nani's 'The Paradise' cleared for release with an 'A' certificate; film to have a run time of 2 hours and 49 minutes!

8th Pay Commission begins discussions in Chandigarh

8th Pay Commission begins discussions in Chandigarh

Union MoS Raksha Khadse chairs district review meetings in Saitual and Kolasib (Credit: PIB)

Union MoS Raksha Khadse chairs district review meetings in Saitual and Kolasib

Didn't read conditions properly, shot selection was not at that level, says Rashid on T20I series defeat to India

Didn't read conditions properly, shot selection was not at that level, says Rashid on T20I series defeat to India

India approaches Q3 FY27 from position of relative macroeconomic resilience

India approaches Q3 FY27 from position of relative macroeconomic resilience: Report

Shatrughan Sinha explains why he wished PM Modi, a day prior to his birthday

Shatrughan Sinha explains why he wished PM Modi, a day prior to his birthday

Actress Revathy pens note of gratitude as Tamil cult classic 'Mann Vasanai' completes 43 years (Photo: Revathy Asha/Instagram)

Actress Revathy pens note of gratitude as Tamil cult classic 'Mann Vasanai' completes 43 years