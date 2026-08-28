Smuggling modules busted in Punjab; six held with 2.9 kg heroin, eight pistols

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Punjab Police’s Special Operation Cell and Counter Intelligence, in two separate operations, busted weapons and narcotics smuggling modules with the arrest of six people, recovering 2.9 kg heroin and eight high-end pistols along with six cartridges from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Inderpal Singh, Sikandarjit Singh, Happy Singh, alias Veerpal Singh, Sunil Masih, Rajan Masih and Pardeep Singh.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were involved in cross-border smuggling and were receiving consignments through drones for further distribution among criminals in the state.

Further investigation is underway to identify all people associated with the cross-border network.

Sharing details of the first operation, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Sukhminder Singh Mann said that Counter Intelligence Amritsar teams had received an input that suspects Sunil and Rajan had received a huge consignment of illegal pistols and were expected to deliver them to their associate Pardeep Singh.

The police intercepted the trio and recovered seven pistols from their possession.

In the second operation, AIG Mann said Special Operation Cell teams apprehended Inderpal, Sikanderjit and Happy Singh after recovering 2.9 kg heroin and one pistol from their possession.

The AIG said comprehensive investigations are currently underway to unearth the full scale of the network.

More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he said.

In this regard, two first information reports (FIRs) under Sections 25 and 25 (8) of the Arms Act and Sections 61 (2) and 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam have been registered at the Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar.

--IANS

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