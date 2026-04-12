Smuggling, misgovernance lie at heart of unrest in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report

Quetta, April 12 (IANS) Two recent events present the socio-political paradox of Pakistan's Balochistan, as per an analysis by an independent think tank.

Recently, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti fixed the price of Iranian smuggled petrol at Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 280 per litre, and Shafiq Mengal has been given a National Assembly ticket. The first case reveals a glaring contradiction: a government which praises itself for its anti-smuggling campaign cannot simultaneously fix prices for smuggled or contraband fuel, showcasing how basic logic is forfeited, Imtiaz Gul, who heads the independent Centre for Research and Security Studies, Islamabad, wrote in an opinion piece in The Express Tribune.

"The 'illegal spectrum' has become a buzzword for the authorities, yet here they inadvertently legitimise the very cross-border flows they vow to curb. The second event concerns Shafiq Mengal, who received a PPP ticket for the NA-256 Khuzdar by-election after pledging allegiance to President Asif Ali Zardari in early March. Mengal inspires little affection, empathy or trust among the Baloch public," he wrote.

"Tainted by allegations - however substantiated or otherwise - of links to armed groups, enforced disappearances, shifting political loyalties, and involvement in multiple murders, including those of close family members, he stands as a deeply polarising figure. Together, these examples illuminate the troubles defining and ailing Balochistan: smuggling, terrorism, drugs, misgovernance, corruption, deficient governance capacity, political apathy and minimal public approval of rulers whom most Baloch view as "selected" rather than elected," he added.

These issues also shape how the authorities make decisions regarding solutions, causing different assessments of ground realities.

Balochistan remains stuck between two mutually negating narratives. The first narrative comes from the authorities, which makes PowerPoint presentations with optimism and backed by government data, highlighting resolve to beat the "illegal spectrum", including the terror narrative, Gul wrote.

The second narrative comes from the public, who have a sense of deprivation, helplessness and systemic rejection. The official presentations mention discontent and terrorist violence. However, they focus on challenges and not on resolving issues. The authorities think that they are doing their best to curb smuggling and corruption. However, they appear to overlook that corruption is a by-product of misgovernance, itself rooted in how candidates are selected to become members of elected houses.

Anti-smuggling drives highlight a story of victimhood among families who consider this their livelihood, according to the opinion piece. According to officials, only a few dozen families have profited through smuggling in border areas while these areas continue to face socio-economic deprivation and are backward in social-political infrastructure.

--IANS

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