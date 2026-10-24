Smuggling across Iran-Pakistan-Afghanistan border exposes deep governance failures

Islamabad, Oct 24 (IANS) Border smuggling across Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan is not merely a criminal activity but a reflection of deeper governance failures, sustained by influential interests and the inability of formal economic development to provide viable alternatives, a report has stated.

“For decades, policymakers have portrayed smuggling along the Iran-Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier as a law enforcement problem. In reality, it is something far more consequential: a shadow political economy that has become deeply embedded in the security architecture, local governance structures, and survival strategies of borderland communities. Its persistence is not merely a consequence of weak borders. Rather, it reflects the interests of certain military actors, who benefit from keeping the system alive,” a report in Eurasia Review mentioned.

“Stretching across the deserts of Balochistan and the rugged corridors connecting Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, these networks facilitate the movement of fuel, narcotics, weapons, timber, gemstones, gold, marble, and other commodities. Strategic nodes such as Bahramcha in Helmand Province and the Shin Nari corridor in Afghanistan’s Arghistan district have evolved into critical logistical hubs connecting local traffickers with regional and international markets,” it detailed.

The report noted that rather than operating as isolated criminal enterprises, these networks form a sophisticated, multi-commodity smuggling network capable of adapting to state pressure.

When authorities crackdown on one source of revenue, operators shift to another. A decline in fuel smuggling may coincide with a rise in gemstone trafficking, while intensified narcotics seizures may be accompanied by increased illicit gold and marble exports. This diversification underpins the networks’ resilience, it added.

“The conventional narrative assumes that governments seek to dismantle these systems but lack the capacity to do so. Yet this explanation overlooks a more uncomfortable reality. In many frontier regions, segments of local administrations, border security forces, intelligence services, customs authorities, and military-linked actors derive political, financial, or strategic benefits from the illicit economy,” Eurasia Review mentioned.

According to the report, the movement of fuel tankers, timber shipments, precious stones, and bulk commodities across heavily monitored borders also raises questions about the extent of institutional complicity.

“Smuggling networks cannot move fuel tankers, timber shipments, precious stones, or bulk commodities across heavily monitored borders without some degree of institutional accommodation. Whether through corruption, selective enforcement, informal taxation, or political patronage, portions of the state apparatus often become intertwined with the very activities they are tasked with stopping,” it stated.

The report highlighted that this dynamic is particularly evident in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, which has long grappled with economic underdevelopment, insurgency, and a limited state presence.

The report emphasised that in this setting, illicit trade provides livelihoods, generates revenue, and sustains patronage networks that allow local power brokers to retain their influence.

For some Pakistani security actors, these networks serve not only as sources of financial gain but also as tools for managing tribal relations and preserving stability in areas where state control remains weak, the report noted.

--IANS

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