Smriti Khaannaa opens up on what drew her to micro-drama series ‘They Chose Wrong Enemy’

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Television actress Smriti Khaannaa is all set to explore a new challenge with the upcoming micro-drama series “They Chose Wrong Enemy.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she opened up about what inspired her to be part of the project. The ‘Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann’ actress revealed that the opportunity to perform sword-fighting sequences for the first time became one of the biggest reasons behind her decision. Smriti shared that training under the guidance of a fight master and stepping into an action-packed role made the experience exciting and memorable for her.

Sharing her reasons for taking up the role, Smriti said, “They Chose the Wrong Enemy has a very modern concept with AI-driven elements and advanced combat techniques, making it feel ahead of its time. It’s also an adaptation of a hugely successful Chinese drama, so the story is gripping and fast-paced. What excited me the most was getting the opportunity to perform sword-fighting sequences for the first time under the guidance of a fight master. That challenge really inspired me to be a part of this project, and I’m sure the audience will enjoy this exciting series.”

Smriti, who is donning a different look for her character in the series, added, “I play a brave and highly skilled warrior from Brahmashila, a prestigious Gurukul where exceptional warriors are trained. My character is courageous and disciplined. My look is a modern interpretation of a warrior, with a powerful and stylish costume that makes the character visually striking.”

The actress went on to state, “The sword-fighting sequences were the most challenging because I had never done sword fighting before, and the sword was quite heavy. Our fight master was extremely supportive and guided me throughout.”

“I had to learn the correct body posture, movements, and combat techniques while staying alert and avoiding injuries. Since every scene was repeated from different camera angles, it was physically demanding but a wonderful learning experience.”

When asked her opinion on why audiences are getting increasingly drawn to short-form storytelling, she said, “I think audiences today have a shorter attention span, and micro dramas fit perfectly into their lifestyle.”

“Each episode is only two minutes long, making it easy to watch anytime, anywhere. Since these are finite series, viewers also enjoy getting a complete story without a long-term commitment. In micro dramas, there is very little time to establish emotions, so every expression and dialogue has to make an impact immediately. The key is to be honest and natural so the audience connects with the character, even within a short scene.”

Smriti Khaannaa is known for her role in the shows like “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,” “Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann,” and “Ganesh Leela.” Her new show, “They Chose Wrong Enemy," produced by Gamaa Productions, will air on Kuku TV.

--IANS

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