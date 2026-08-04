India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 4 (IANS) Reaffirming India's support to Sri Lanka in its ongoing efforts to control the spread of dengue, High Commissioner Santosh Jha handed over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to the island nation's Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa on Tuesday.

"India stands with Sri Lanka in its fight against dengue. Glad to hand over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Hon. Minister of Health, Dr Nalinda Jayatissa, as a gift from the Government and people of India to support ongoing dengue control efforts in Sri Lanka," Jha posted on X.

India extended support to Sri Lanka as the dengue treatment wards in hospitals across the country remain overcrowded despite a drop in the number of daily cases.

As per the official data, the number of daily dengue cases in Sri Lanka, which had peaked at around 1000, has now reduced to around 500, leading Lankan daily Daily Mirror reported. However, sources revealed that the drop in the daily dengue cases has not been able to ease pressure on hospitals, as dengue wards in many government hospitals continue to function beyond capacity.

Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Secretary Prabath Sugathadasa said that the overcrowding that was witnessed during the peak of the dengue outbreak in Sri Lanka has eased slightly, but congestion continues to remain a concern.

On July 27, Jha said that India's assistance for development projects in Sri Lanka has exceeded USD 7.5 billion, with the projects covering all 25 districts. He made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on India-assisted development projects in the island nation along with Sri Lanka's Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Anil Jayantha Fernando.

"With over USD 7.5 billion in assistance, including more than USD 850 million in grants, India’s people-oriented projects span all 25 districts of Sri Lanka - transforming housing, healthcare, education, railways, energy, and livelihoods across Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on X.

On July 14, Santosh Jha and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health’s Secretary, Anil Jasinghe, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an Indian grant to supply medical equipment to Base Hospital in Deniyaya.

Under this MoU, the Indian government will provide grant assistance of SLR 600 million to equip Deniyaya Hospital, which is being relocated by the Sri Lankan government as a comprehensive disaster preparedness measure due to its current location in a disaster-prone area.

The hospital's relocation is projected for completion within three years, with delivery and installation of equipment aligned with the final phases of construction. The project is part of India's assistance package worth USD 450 million announced for reconstruction and rehabilitation measures in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah.

--IANS

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