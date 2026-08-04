August 04, 2026 3:28 PM हिंदी

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 4 (IANS) Reaffirming India's support to Sri Lanka in its ongoing efforts to control the spread of dengue, High Commissioner Santosh Jha handed over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to the island nation's Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa on Tuesday.

"India stands with Sri Lanka in its fight against dengue. Glad to hand over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Hon. Minister of Health, Dr Nalinda Jayatissa, as a gift from the Government and people of India to support ongoing dengue control efforts in Sri Lanka," Jha posted on X.

India extended support to Sri Lanka as the dengue treatment wards in hospitals across the country remain overcrowded despite a drop in the number of daily cases.

As per the official data, the number of daily dengue cases in Sri Lanka, which had peaked at around 1000, has now reduced to around 500, leading Lankan daily Daily Mirror reported. However, sources revealed that the drop in the daily dengue cases has not been able to ease pressure on hospitals, as dengue wards in many government hospitals continue to function beyond capacity.

Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) Secretary Prabath Sugathadasa said that the overcrowding that was witnessed during the peak of the dengue outbreak in Sri Lanka has eased slightly, but congestion continues to remain a concern.

On July 27, Jha said that India's assistance for development projects in Sri Lanka has exceeded USD 7.5 billion, with the projects covering all 25 districts. He made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on India-assisted development projects in the island nation along with Sri Lanka's Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Anil Jayantha Fernando.

"With over USD 7.5 billion in assistance, including more than USD 850 million in grants, India’s people-oriented projects span all 25 districts of Sri Lanka - transforming housing, healthcare, education, railways, energy, and livelihoods across Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on X.

On July 14, Santosh Jha and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health’s Secretary, Anil Jasinghe, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an Indian grant to supply medical equipment to Base Hospital in Deniyaya.

Under this MoU, the Indian government will provide grant assistance of SLR 600 million to equip Deniyaya Hospital, which is being relocated by the Sri Lankan government as a comprehensive disaster preparedness measure due to its current location in a disaster-prone area.

The hospital's relocation is projected for completion within three years, with delivery and installation of equipment aligned with the final phases of construction. The project is part of India's assistance package worth USD 450 million announced for reconstruction and rehabilitation measures in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

‘Showing up every single day kept me going’: Elavenil opens up on resilience, recovery and the road ahead

‘Showing up every single day kept me going’: Elavenil opens up on resilience, recovery and the road ahead

Indian firms accelerate AI adoptiaon and returns; only 4 pc have data readiness

Indian firms accelerate AI adoption and returns; only 4 pc have data readiness

Smriti Khaannaa opens up on what drew her to micro-drama series ‘They Chose Wrong Enemy’

Smriti Khaannaa opens up on what drew her to micro-drama series ‘They Chose Wrong Enemy’

Stokes wants to coach England in future; rules out 2027 Ashes return

Stokes wants to coach England in future; rules out 2027 Ashes return

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

India hands over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka

IIMUN founder says RSS chief Bhagwat to address Gen Z, Gen Alpha on Aug 6, share nation-building thoughts

RSS chief set for dialogue with Gen Z, Gen Alpha in Mumbai; to share nation-building thoughts

India's auto demand stays resilient in July as passenger vehicle sales surge 34 pc

India's auto demand stays resilient in July as passenger vehicle sales surge 34 pc

'Africa deserves a World Cup again': Graeme Smith hails CWC 2027 return to the continent

'Africa deserves a World Cup again': Graeme Smith hails CWC 2027 return to the continent

Christopher Nolan talks about 'fundamental flaw' with film criticism

Christopher Nolan talks about 'fundamental flaw' with film criticism

Shakira expresses love, gratitude towards young dancers from Uganda: I love you like you are children of my own

Shakira expresses love, gratitude towards young dancers from Uganda: I love you like you are children of my own