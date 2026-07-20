SML Mahindra's Q1 profit falls 5 pc to Rs 64 crore

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Mahindra Group-owned SML Mahindra Limited on Monday reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 64 crore for the first quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 957 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 846 crore a year ago, it added in its filing.

However, operating performance remained under pressure, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declining 4.7 per cent to Rs 100.1 crore from Rs 105 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin narrowed to 10.5 per cent in the June quarter from 12.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said in its filing.

Earlier this month, the company reported higher commercial vehicle production and domestic sales for June 2026, although exports declined compared with the same month last year.

SML Mahindra produced 1,587 commercial vehicles during the month, up from 1,546 units in June 2025.

Domestic sales increased to 1,896 units from 1,807 units a year earlier, while exports fell to 34 units from 64 units in the corresponding period.

The stock is currently trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.93 based on its latest full-year earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 110.40.

After beginning 2026 at Rs 4,091.90, the stock rallied sharply in mid-February to cross Rs 5,138 before giving up gains in subsequent months.

It currently trades at Rs 3,960.30, reflecting a year-to-date decline of around 3.22 per cent.

Shares of SML Mahindra ended Monday's session at Rs 3,960.30 on the BSE, down Rs 116.25, or 2.85 per cent.

--IANS

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