New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who was one of the stars in his team's 3-1 2018 Test series win over Australia at home, has made explosive claims on the revived Sandpaper saga.

The second-highest run-scorer of the infamous 2018 series, de Villiers, has claimed that Australia began using sandpaper in the first Test in Durban, not in the second or third, as claimed.

Usman Khawaja recently claimed that the whole Australian team knew of the ball-tampering plot in the third Test in Cape Town and that the practice was underway in the second Test in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha).

However, de Villiers, who scored a century in the second Test in reverse-swinging conditions, has made fresh claims, stating that the tampering took place in the first match as well. "It started in Durban, by the way, not in PE," de Villiers said on his podcast. "And I'm very happy for people to quote me on that. We lost that first Test match in Durban with the ball reversing at a very, very interesting time. Way too early for anyone to reverse a ball at Kingsmead."

"Trust me, I've played a lot of cricket there. So whatever they did there, whether it was sandpaper or a nail or I don't care. I honestly do not care. The fact of the matter is they were caught, and everyone knew.

"The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse. It's not your first Test match for Australia. So just stand up and say, 'guys, we were wrong'," he added.

Bancroft had backed Khawaja's claims about the use of sandpaper in the second Test match in his 4000-word tell-all. However, the right-handed batter, who was caught hiding the strip in his trousers during the third Test in Cape Town, specifically denied using the object in the first Test.

"Casting forward to the first Test in Durban, sandpaper was not used," Bancroft wrote. "There were more traditional methods of maintaining the ball, including saliva. I cannot say with certainty whether mints or lollies were involved. Probably quarter-seam picking, this practice became so normal after my first Test.

"Importantly for the chronology of events, I was not responsible for the ball in that Test. However, what happened in the second Test in Port Elizabeth was different. It was a significant escalation. And it was where I became directly involved."

De Villiers further claimed that Australia had a premeditated decision to use the object and that "every single person knew about it".

"It's the weirdest thing because everyone's talking about the sandpaper now," he said. "That's the point everyone's missing at the moment. And it confuses me so much. Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. And every single person knew about it. I've zero per cent doubt about it," he said.

The South African great added that he was not an "angel" but did not cross the boundaries as much as Australia did in that series. "I'm not playing all innocent and saying that I'm the perfect person," he said. "We all try and get the ball to reverse. We try and bounce it in. We try and do it in a legal manner, and we try and push the boundaries as much as possible.

"So I'm not this beautiful angel trying to say that he's wrong and he's wrong and he's wrong. We all have tried over the years to get the ball to do something, to get an edge, but obviously not being as stupid as to take an object onto the field and blatantly cheating."

The former skipper also hit out at Cricket Australia for their initial handling of the situation in 2018, stating that the board "threw the guys under the bus". He added that the punishments to Bancroft, David Warner and Steven Smith were "absolutely ridiculous".

--IANS

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