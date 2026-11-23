New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Equity funds raised by Indian artificial intelligence (AI) startups nearly doubled to a record $1.6 billion in the first nine months of 2026, driven by a handful of large deals as the number of funding rounds eased, a report said on Monday.

The report from data intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said Indian AI companies raised the amount across 87 equity funding rounds during January-September 2026, up 96 per cent from $822 million a year earlier and 162 per cent higher than $616 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

However, the number of rounds was down 42 per cent from 149 in the first nine months of 2025. The 10 largest funding rounds accounted for $1.5 billion, or 90 per cent of total capital raised.

Series A and later rounds fell 33 per cent to 24 from 36 and first-time funded companies fell 60 per cent to 24 from 60. AI companies globally raised $383.5 billion during this period and India's $1.6 billion was 0.4 per cent of that, ninth among countries.

Early-stage funding rose 191 per cent year-on-year to $1.3 billion and represented 78 per cent of total funding, compared with 53 per cent a year earlier. Late-stage funding rose 4 per cent to $280 million, while seed-stage funding fell 42 per cent to $69.2 million.

On the investor side, 111 investors backed India AI companies in 9M 2026, down 34 per cent from 169. First-time investors fell 39 per cent to 43, and international investors fell 38 per cent to 29.

Mumbai's share of India AI funding rose to 48 per cent in 9M 2026 from 2 per cent, with $765 million raised, against $15.7 million. Bengaluru raised $711 million, a 44 per cent share, against 54 per cent a year earlier.

Chennai was third with $75.5 million, accounting for 5 per cent of the total funding, the report said, adding that the three cities collectively accounted for 96 per cent of all funding.

The report said India produced three new AI unicorns in January to September 2026, compared with one a year earlier, while the sector recorded six acquisitions and no initial public offerings.

—IANS

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