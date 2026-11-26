New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Two-time champions Mumbai continued their unbeaten run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 with a commanding 86-run victory over Uttarakhand, while Haryana pulled off a thrilling two-wicket win against Jammu and Kashmir in a last-over finish. Karnataka registered an eight-wicket victory over Baroda, while Puducherry ended their three-match losing streak with a two-wicket win against Madhya Pradesh.

At the Jadavpur University Campus in Kolkata, Mumbai, batting first, posted 209 before being bowled out in 19.5 overs. Openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Hardik Tamore provided a strong start, adding 66 runs for the first wicket. Tamore scored 39 before departing, while Raghuvanshi continued his innings and shared a 64-run stand with Musheer Khan.

Raghuvanshi was run out for 51 in the 12th over, but Musheer held the innings together with an impressive 65. Mumbai lost wickets at regular intervals towards the end, with Ravinder Negi and Jagadeesha Suchith claiming three wickets each for Uttarakhand.

In reply, Uttarakhand struggled from the outset, losing three wickets during the powerplay. Shashwat Dangwal top-scored with 37, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to build partnerships as the team was bowled out for 123 in 16.5 overs. Atharva Ankolekar led Mumbai’s bowling effort with three wickets, while Maxwell Swaminathan picked up two. Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Shardul Thakur, and Musheer Khan each claimed one wicket. The victory took Mumbai to 26 points from seven matches, keeping their unbeaten record intact.

At the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Karnataka produced a dominant bowling performance, dismissing Baroda for 118 in 20 overs after opting to field. Shashwat Rawat (31) and Dhruv Patel (33) were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark for Baroda. Shreesha Achar and Vidhwath Kaverappa starred with four wickets each, while Rithesh Bhatkal and Karun Nair took one apiece.

Karnataka made a confident start to the chase, with Rohan Patil and Krishnan Shrijith adding 61 runs for the opening wicket. Shrijith scored 33 off 30 balls before being dismissed, while Patil went on to make 48. Karun Nair contributed 30 as Karnataka reached the target in 16.1 overs, losing just two wickets.

Puducherry returned to winning ways at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, overcoming Madhya Pradesh by two wickets. Asked to bat first, Madhya Pradesh lost an early wicket, but Harsh Gawali held the innings together with an unbeaten 72. His contribution helped the side post 157/7 in 20 overs. Pranay Singh was the pick of the Puducherry bowlers with four wickets, while Vijai Raja, Badal Rawat and Raghav Goyal claimed one each.

Puducherry began their chase positively, reaching 54/1 in the powerplay. Vedant Bhardwaj scored 26, and Ragavan Ramamoorthy added 24, while Gautam Dileep Shastry contributed 35. Parameeswaran Sivaraman then played a crucial unbeaten knock of 46 to guide his side to 158/8 in 19.4 overs, ending their three-match losing streak.

In the day’s thriller at the Daly College Ground in Indore, Haryana chased down Jammu and Kashmir’s target of 168 with two wickets to spare, scoring 17 runs in the final over.

Batting first, Jammu and Kashmir posted 167/9 in 20 overs, with Abdul Samad leading the charge through an attacking 77 off 45 balls. However, a lack of substantial contributions from the other batters restricted the team’s total. Kanishk Chouhan picked up three wickets for Haryana, while Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two.

Haryana started their chase strongly, reaching 59/1 in the powerplay, but lost three wickets in the next three overs, allowing Jammu and Kashmir back into the contest. Ankit Rajesh Kumar (14) and Parth Vats (24 off 21 balls) added 38 runs to steady the innings before Jammu and Kashmir struck again with consecutive wickets.

With the equation coming down to 14 runs in the final over, Rahul Tewatia held his nerve and smashed two sixes to take Haryana home. They reached 171/8 in 19.5 overs to register their third win of the tournament. Vanshaj Sharma was the standout bowler for Jammu and Kashmir with four wickets.

--IANS

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