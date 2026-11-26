New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India remains well-positioned to navigate the impact of the proposed US tariffs on Indian goods, industry leaders and economists said on Thursday, citing the country's diversified export base, expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs) and ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade pact with Washington.

Speaking to IANS, ASSOCHAM Chief Economist Dr SP Sharma said India's economic fundamentals and export diversification would help cushion the impact of any tariff-related disruptions.

"Such variations or volatility arise in the US from time to time, and India remains resilient. India's exports are growing significantly and our strength lies in diversification," Sharma said.

He also noted that the US remains India's largest export destination but alternative markets are also expanding. According to him, India's exports have already touched around $60 billion in the current financial year and are expected to approach $100 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

Similarly, Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), said the proposed duties were not directed solely at India and that competing Asian economies such as China, Bangladesh and Vietnam face even higher tariff burdens.

"India's tariffs are lower than those of competing Asian economies. That gives us a slight edge," Mehta told IANS.

However, he stressed that uncertainty surrounding global trade policies was proving to be a larger challenge than tariffs themselves.

"It is not so much the tariffs but the prevailing uncertainty that is causing businesses to hesitate before engaging with the US. Predictability and transparency in tariff policies are important for industry," according to Mehta.

He also credited the government for proactively pursuing trade agreements with major economies, saying India had strengthened its position by advancing negotiations and signing FTAs with several partners.

"We are now in a position to conclude a very important FTA with the European Union, while agreements with the UAE, New Zealand and the UK have enhanced India's global trade engagement," he said.

Mehta said the outcome would depend significantly on the progress of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

"What we understand is that if India concludes the trade deal, it could be subject to a tariff of around 17 per cent, whereas without an agreement, the tariff could rise to 25 per cent. This makes the trade negotiations critical," he said.

Mehta asserted that India should approach the negotiations from a position of economic strength and leverage its growing importance in global supply chains.

Their comments came a day after the United States proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods following an investigation into manufacturing overcapacity, while indicating that a lower tariff rate of around 17 per cent could apply if the two countries reach a trade agreement.

In addition, the Commerce Ministry has said that India does not have ‘structural excess capacity’ in any sector and reiterated its commitment to working with the US toward an early conclusion of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement.

The ministry said India had engaged constructively throughout the Section 301 investigation and maintained that any trade-related concerns should be addressed through ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

--IANS

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