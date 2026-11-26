New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Several diplomatic missions in India on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, while reaffirming their solidarity with India in combating terrorism.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the horrific terror attacks, the French Embassy in India remembered those killed, including two French nationals.

It also recalled French President Emmanuel Macron's tribute to the victims during his visit to India, while reaffirming solidarity with New Delhi in the fight against terrorism.

"Today marks 18 years of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks. We remember its victims, which included two French citizens. President Emmanuel Macron honoured their memory on his India visit and reaffirmed France's solidarity. France and India stand united against terrorism," the Embassy posted on X.

Earlier in February, during his visit to India, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid tribute to victims of 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, remembering the victims and expressing solidarity with India, the Iranian Embassy in India took to X and posted: "Terror may strike a city. It can never own its spirit. 18 years after 26/11, Iran joins India in remembering the innocent victims and honouring the courage of Mumbai. Memory is our tribute. Solidarity is our message."

Mariano Caucino, Argentina's Ambassador to India, also expressed solidarity with the Indian government and people on the 18th anniversary of the horrific terror attacks, while paying tribute to the innocent lives lost.

"On the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on Nov 26, 2008, our thoughts are with the Indian Gov and Indian People honouring the innocent lives lost in that heinous atrocity. Always with Life and Against Terror - Argentina stands with India," Caucino posted on X.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.

--IANS

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