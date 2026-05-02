Slow-moving crisis unfolding in China’s factories: Report

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) A slow-moving crisis is unfolding in China’s factories and manufacturing hubs which is not a cyclical correction; it is the convergence of multiple structural failures arriving simultaneously, and at the centre of it all stands the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) whose ideological rigidity and political opacity have left it unable to confront the storm it helped create, according to a new report.

The report in Eurasia Review finds that the "rhythmic percussion of sewing machines, injection molds and assembly lines" in China has given way to an unsettling silence.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also hit China. Before the US-Iran war, China received about 5.35 million barrels of oil per day via the strait. That figure has since dropped to roughly 1.22 million barrels.

“The resulting shock to raw material costs has been severe. Bromine rose from 22,000 to 53,000 yuan per ton; plastics and textiles followed. For export factories already operating on margins measured in fractions of a percentage point, this is not a headwind. It is a wall,” according to the report.

It further stated that the CCP has spent three decades constructing an economic system so unbalanced, so dependent on fixed investment, cheap labour and exports, that it was always a matter of when, not if, the bill would arrive.

“Add a global oil shock of historic proportions, a domestic housing market in prolonged decline and a population too anxious about the future to spend, and you have the conditions for the kind of collapse now playing out in factory towns across the country,” the report laments.

Moreover, the CCP’s public statements have grown increasingly disconnected from reality.

While hundreds of factories were closing in March 2026, senior Party officials at the Boao Forum were still praising China’s economic stability and openness to the world.

“The CCP has known about this imbalance for more than a decade and has consistently chosen the politically safe path of stimulus-led growth over the riskier task of redistributing income and empowering consumers,” the report adds.

--IANS

na/