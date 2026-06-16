Slovak PM Fico sees off PM Modi as he departs for France

Bratislava, June 16 (IANS) In a special gesture, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico saw off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the hotel before he embarked for France after concluding his two-day state visit to Slovakia on Tuesday.

Describing his visit to Slovakia "historic and productive", PM Modi stated that the outcomes of his visit will strengthen bilateral ties.

"Concluding a historic and productive visit to Slovakia. The outcomes of this visit will go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties between our nations. Stronger trade relations will greatly benefit our youth. Gratitude to the Slovakian government and people for the warmth. I am very grateful to Prime Minister Fico for coming to see me off," PM Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on X: "After a successful visit to Slovakia, which resulted in elevation of India-Slovakia ties to Comprehensive Partnership, PM Narendra Modi has departed for Evian in France to attend the G7 summit. PM was seen off by PM Robert Fico at the hotel."

During his visit, PM Modi met his Slovakian counterpart Fico and President Peter Pellegrini. During their meeting, PM Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini discussed diverse subjects during their talks at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X: "Today’s talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages."

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, a Yoga camp was organised at the Presidential Palace of Slovakia. Slovakian youth practised Yoga in the presence of PM Modi and President Pellegrini, as both leaders met at the palace.

PM Modi and President Pellegrini witnessed an exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava.

Sharing his experience on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition."

Slovakia on Monday conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on PM Modi. This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

--IANS

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