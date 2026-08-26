Mother, five minor children found dead in Bhootanala Lake in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Vijaypura (Karnataka), Aug 26 (IANS) A mother and her five children were found dead in Bhootanala Lake on the outskirts of Vijayapura city in north Karnataka on Wednesday, in a suspected case of suicide. The circumstances surrounding the deaths, however, remain unclear and police are investigating whether the six died by suicide or were victims of a crime.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha Jalageri and her children Vidya, Suvarna (14), Gowdesh (10), Vikas (5) and Sanika (7). The family was from Toravi village in Tikota taluk of Vijayapura district.

According to Vijayapura Superintendent of Police, Lakshman Nimbargi, police received information at around 8.45 a.m. on Wednesday that six bodies had been found floating in Bhootanala Lake. Police personnel, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, rushed to the spot and began efforts to identify the deceased.

During the initial investigation, police found that a missing persons case involving the six had been registered at Vijayapura Rural police station on Monday. The complaint had been filed by Shobha’s husband, Bheemaraya.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shobha had quarrelled with her husband on August 24. She reportedly told him that she would leave the house and would end her life along with her children.

The SP said Shobha left home at around 6 a.m. after the quarrel and initially took four of her children with her. She later went to a residential school where another of her sons, who had hearing difficulties, was studying and took him along as well.

Police attempted to trace the family’s movements but could not establish their location as Shobha’s mobile phone had reportedly been left at home.

“Today at about 8.45 a.m., we received information that six dead bodies had been found at Bhootanala Lake. Our police personnel and Fire Department personnel immediately rushed to the spot. While trying to ascertain their identities, we learnt that a missing persons case concerning these six people had been registered at Vijayapura Rural police station on Monday,” Nimbargi said.

The police are currently treating the incident as a suspected suicide, though the exact circumstances leading to the deaths are yet to be established. Nimbargi said the possibility of suicide appeared prima facie, but the cause and manner of death would be confirmed after the postmortem examination.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nagaraj and Adarshnagar police personnel rushed to the lake after the bodies were found. The bodies have been shifted for postmortem examination.

Police suspect that a family dispute may have led to the deaths. Preliminary information suggests that the quarrel between Shobha and her husband may have started over preparations for the auspicious Shravan Somavara on Monday.

The police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances in which the mother and her five children died.

--IANS

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