April 13, 2026 3:26 PM हिंदी

Six civilians forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces: Rights body

Six civilians forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces: Rights body

Quetta, April 13 (IANS) At least six civilians were forcibly disappeared in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, a leading human rights organisation said on Monday.

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings across the province.

Expressing grave concern over the mass enforced disappearances in Dera Bugti district, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said, "These actions continue without warrants, charges, or due process, deepening fear and insecurity among local communities."

The victims are identified as Nabi Sher, Nabi Baksh, Usama, Meer Gul, Kareem and Siddiq.

According to the rights body, enforced disappearances across Dera Bugti have intensified in recent weeks. It stated that two weeks ago, ten individuals were abducted and remain in illegal custody.

Citing sources, the BVJ alleged that officials from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) are demanding large sums of money from families for the release of their loved ones.

These acts, it said, reflect a "sustained pattern of coercion and impunity" and "require immediate independent investigation".

Last week, as part of its global campaign, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) carried out an awareness drive in the United States, highlighting Pakistan's ongoing "heinous crimes against humanity, anti-Baloch policies, and barbaric collective punishment" of the people in Balochistan.

The Baloch activists on April 10 distributed leaflets in public spaces to share information about the dire situation in Balochistan.

According to the BNM, the aim was to expose the "true face" of Pakistan, its crimes against humanity and its repressive policies, which the group said have continued for more than two decades.

"Even in the 21st century, these injustices are taking place in full view of the democratic world and the international community due to Pakistan's illegal occupation. Pakistan continues to maintain its control over Balochistan through systematic crimes, including collective punishment against the Baloch people," the group stated.

The BNM accused Pakistani authorities of widespread violence against Baloch civilians, including the killing of people across various sections of the society, adding that even young children, including seven-year-olds, have not been spared.

"Thousands of Baloch individuals have been subjected to enforced disappearances and are currently held in the illegal custody of Pakistan's armed forces in undisclosed detention centres. Relatives of Baloch political activists and journalists are also targeted under Pakistan's ongoing anti-Baloch policies of collective punishment," it noted.

--IANS

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