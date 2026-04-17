Six burnt alive as car catches fire after head-on collision with bus in Yadgir district

Yadgir (Karnataka), April 17 (IANS) A tragic road accident claimed six lives after a head-on collision between a car and a private bus resulted in a deadly blaze in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Friday.

Six people travelling in the car were burnt alive, while locals rescued two others from the vehicle. They sustained serious injuries and have been shifted to a hospital. The condition of one of the injured is critical.

According to police, the incident occurred near Devapur in Surpur taluk, within the limits of Surpur Police Station.

According to initial reports, the car was travelling from Yadgir towards Raichur when it collided with a private bus coming from Bengaluru towards Kalaburagi.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing the car and the bus to catch fire instantly. The car was completely gutted in the blaze, leaving all six occupants dead on the spot.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and made efforts to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, Surpur police also arrived at the spot and initiated further investigation into the incident. More details are yet to emerge.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The identity of the deceased people is yet to be ascertained. Apart from the car, the bus was also gutted in the blaze after the collision.

On December 25, 2025, a private sleeper bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna caught fire after colliding with a truck near Hiriyur in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, resulting in multiple deaths. The collision occurred around 2.30 A.M. on National Highway 48, killing at least 6 passengers who were trapped inside, with 28 others were injured.

The deceased are Bindu V, her daughter Grema, Manasa, Navya and Rashmi Mahale. They were all heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru. Besides them, driver of the truck, said to be a native of Uttar Pradesh, died in the accident.

--IANS

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