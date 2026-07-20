Six ‘Bigg Boss’ editions across India to begin in September

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) New seasons of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla editions of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss will begin on September.

Adding to the scale of this celebration is the franchise’s iconic line-up of hosts Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupati, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa, Mohanlal and Sourav Ganguly.

JioStar has unveiled India's Bigg Reality, a first-of-its-kind, data-rich coffee table book that chronicles the franchise's remarkable journey, cultural influence and enduring legacy. The book offers a comprehensive view of how Bigg Boss makes brands come alive within the show.

"Over the last two decades, Bigg Boss has consistently reinvented itself, growing in scale, engagement and cultural relevance with every season. This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages, making it the biggest-ever celebration of the show,” said Mahesh Shetty, Head – Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, in a statement.

“The enduring strength of Bigg Boss lies in its ability to drive sustained audience participation and create shared cultural moments that translate into measurable business outcomes for brands. India’s Bigg Reality captures this journey through data and insights, offering marketers a strategic overview of how the format became a cultural phenomenon.”

"In a landscape of fragmented audience attention specifically during festive season, Bigg Boss acts as a powerful magnet, delivering unified attention at scale for three most important sale months of the year. Driven by a 47% year-on-year growth in engagement—fuelled by 24/7 live feeds, billions of votes, and live chats—the show transforms passive viewers into active participants,” said Bhaskar Ramesh, Head – Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar.

Ramesh added: “For brands, this deep, measurable engagement offers an unparalleled opportunity to break through the clutter, moving beyond standard media tactics to innovate where content, culture, and commerce converge."

The coffee table book also reveals why Bigg Boss is far more than a viewing experience.

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality competition television franchise adapted from the original Dutch format Big Brother. The show features contestants called "housemates" who live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world.

The name "Bigg Boss" is inspired by Big Brother from George Orwell's novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, and the housemates are continuously monitored during their stay in the house by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones.

Throughout the course of the competition, they are voted out of the house until only one remains and wins the cash prize.

As of July 2025, multiple seasons of Bigg Boss have aired across different Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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