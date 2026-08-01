Sivakarthikeyan on his holiday to Ooty: A pause, a breeze, a little peace!

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan seems to be making the most of his holiday before resuming work on director Sivakumar Murugesan's eagerly awaited Tamil film, 'Seyon'.

The actor, who is now in Ooty, has posted pictures of himself seated alone on a jeep and enjoying the serenity offered by the mist-surrounded mountains in the region.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "A pause. A breeze. A little peace."

Sources told IANS that the actor will resume shooting for his eagerly awaited film 'Seyon' in Madurai in the first week of August. Sources have also hinted that the upcoming schedule will be a long and challenging one.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had on June 10 this year announced that the unit had wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to announce the completion of the first schedule. It wrote, "From passion to progress #Seyon First Schedule Wrapped. #சேயோன் #VetrivelVeeravel #Varendi."

For the unaware, the film officially went on floors in Madurai with a grand pooja ceremony that was graced by several celebrities including actor Kamal Haasan on May 18 this year.

The film, which is being produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media, features actress Baghyashrii Borse as the female lead.

Interestingly, this will be Baghyashrii Borse's first direct Tamil film.

A day before the official launch of the film, director Sivakumar Murugesan had taken to his X timeline to share a video clip showing him and the core crew of the film meeting Kamal Haasan at his office and signing the agreement. The director, sharing the video clip, had said, "Tomorrow, #SEYON Begins Its Journey."

Sivakumar Murugesan, in the video clip, was heard saying, "I have longed and wondered if whether I could get an autograph of Kamal sir. But today, Kamal sir has given me an autographed 80-page agreement."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a glimpse video from the film called "The Celebration" earlier this year.

The Celebration video showcases an incident that happens on the second day of the Maasi Kalari festival that is held at the Karumaathur Virumaandi Temple. The incident in question is shown taking place two hours after a major scuffle at the festival.

A group of people gather at the local police station, even as the constable explains the situation to the inspector. He informs that a major fight had broken out at the festival even as the inspector begins inspecting those who have gathered at the station.

He finds a group of young men with half tonsured heads and asks them what happened. The constable explains that the young men with half tonsured heads behaved in an indecent manner by flashing laser lights at dancers at the festival and making reels out of it. "Therefore, somebody bashed them up and tonsured half their heads," he explains. The inspector then asks another man from another group as to why he was beaten. He says he was asked what play they were to stage at the festival and he had informed them that he was to stage the devotional "Valli Thirumanam (Valli's wedding to Lord Murugan)" and therefore, he too was bashed up.

The reply makes those locked up in prison wonder if the person who bashed up the theatre artiste was an atheist. But then another man clarifies, "He is not an atheist. In fact, he is the one who gets possessed by the divine spirit of Virumaandi."

The cops realise that everybody from the neighbouring villages are there save one and that is the people of Karumathur, who are carrying out the procession. The others try to stop the procession but according to custom, the procession must not be stopped. The procession proceeds and the inspector happens to see Sivakarthikeyan in a possessed state and prays to him...

The celebration video gives the impression that the story will be set in Madurai. The makers also disclosed that the film would release in October this year.

The film, which will feature Sakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role, will be a grand rural commercial entertainer.

The film marks a significant reunion between Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their collaboration for this film comes on the heels of the blockbuster success of their earlier film 'Amaran', which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film brings together powerful storytelling and a co+mpelling cinematic vision. Adding to the excitement, this project will mark the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The film has cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar and editing by San Lokesh. Art direction for the film is by R K Nagu while Keerthy Sampath and Joshua Maxwell are its costume designers.

--IANS

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